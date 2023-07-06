THE COLLABORATIVE Presents Special Staged Reading of Noir Comedy ‘INCENDIARY’ by Adam Szymkowicz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Collaborative presents a Play Reading Group special staged reading of the flame-kissed noir comedy, INCENDIARY by Adam Szymkowicz, on Saturday, July 29th and Monday, July 31st.

This love triangle sparks when Elise, a pyromaniac fire chief, falls in love with Jake, the detective investigating her fires. Carrie, Elise's therapist, is trying to get her to stop lighting fires, while Gary, Carrie's husband, is leading the life of a somewhat ineffective corporate spy.

The talented cast is comprised of active members of The Collaborative, including Danielle Langlois as Carrie, Chad Coe as Jake, Susan Louise O’Connor as Elise, and Josh Odsess-Rubin as Gary, along with Cortés Alexander, Lola Noh, Kris Frost, Jillian Morgese, Andrew Lukich, and Travis Richey.

Directed by Jake Warnecke, an established bi-coastal casting professional who has worked on numerous high-profile film and television projects, including Tokyo Vice (Max), The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime), Lopez vs Lopez (NBC), Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Sony), and Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) among others.

The production team also includes assistant director/stage manager Marisa Van den Borre, and producers Aleisha Force and Jill Tenney.

These special performances are a fundraising event to benefit the Los Angeles based actor non-profit organization.


About The Collaborative and Play Reading Group:
The Collaborative company is a nonprofit LA-based one-stop-shop creative incubator, owned by actors, where our 100 members can learn, teach, and produce projects for the stage and screen. Play Reading Group, led by Aleisha Force and Jill Tenney, is a group within the organization committed to keeping the theater spirit alive through readings and performances. The Collaborative has proudly co-produced more than 30 projects, spanning original films, web series, and virtual shows. For more information visit: https://www.the-collaborative.net


WHAT: INCENDIARY presented by The Collaborative

WHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:00pm PDT and Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:30pm PDT

WHERE: The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038

TICKETS / DONATIONS / DIGITAL PROGRAM: https://linktr.ee/thecollaborativela

About

A boutique public relations company helping actors, filmmakers, creators + entertainment professionals share their work with the world.

