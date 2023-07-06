Isa Aydin Photography Launches Grand Summer Promotion for High-End Apparel Photography and Videography Services

Offering Extensive Inclusions and Unprecedented Savings, Isa Aydin Photography is Revolutionizing the Apparel Photography Experience Nationwide

HACKENSACK, NJ, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Isa Aydin Photography, a renowned provider of top-notch apparel photography services, is excited to announce its grand summer promotion for both clothing photography and videography sessions with models. This limited-time offer is designed to help customers make substantial savings and will run until the end of August.

Since its inception in 2007, Isa Aydin Photography has built a sterling reputation for delivering high-quality and captivating images that truly bring products to life. With their expertise, they provide a seamless blend of creativity, technical knowledge, and a keen understanding of their clients' vision. This summer promotion promises the same level of excellence that Isa Aydin Photography is known for, now with the added advantage of reduced costs.

Recognizing the need for flexibility and convenience in the current climate, Isa Aydin Photography allows customers across the entire US to ship their products directly to one of their three major studios located in Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey. This remote arrangement eliminates geographical restrictions and travel times, while customers can still direct the shoot via a secure virtual connection.

Below are the key features of the provided service:

-All images taken during the session are delivered in RAW and ready-for-web JPEGs.

-All videos are color-corrected and delivered in ProRes, Mp4, or Mov formats.

-The opportunity to choose any color background.

-No restriction on lighting complexity or style (eCom or Lifestyle).

-The package includes studio, high-end gear, and photography crew.

-True-to-life color accuracy.

-Full service, including preparation, steaming, and shooting.

-Exclusive online usage rights for eCommerce.

This service doesn't confine customers to particular styles, instead offering complete artistic liberty. Upon acquiring this service, customers have the option to receive both their photo and video content all in the same day.

This is an exceptional opportunity for businesses of all sizes to get world-class photography and videography services at discounted rates. To learn more about the summer promotion or to book a session, customers are encouraged to visit Isa Aydin Photography's website or request a call.

About Isa Aydin Photography:

Established in 2007, Isa Aydin Photography is a premier commercial photography studio providing high-quality imagery for businesses nationwide. Operating from three strategic locations in Los Angeles, New York, and New Jersey, they specialize in apparel, product, and beauty product. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and creative excellence sets them apart in the industry.