Troopers Seize More Than 194 Pounds of Drugs on Interstate 8 Within Two-Day Period

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state troopers seized more than 194 pounds of drugs bound for the Phoenix area following two traffic stops on Interstate 8 last week.

The first traffic stop occurred at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28th, on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 51. An Arizona State Trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe for non-moving violations, and during the stop he observed multiple indicators of criminal activity. During a search of the vehicle, the trooper discovered approximately 72.7 pounds of fentanyl pills and 6.3 pounds of cocaine concealed in trash bags.

The driver and passenger, San Luis residents Javier Luna-Vazquez, 53, and Luis Lopez Chavez, 55, face charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from Yuma to Phoenix.

The next morning, on Thursday, June 29th, a trooper stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for non-moving violations on eastbound Interstate 8 near milepost 49. During the stop, the trooper observed indicators of criminal activity. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 112.9 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.95 pounds of cocaine hidden throughout the car.

The driver, San Luis resident Martha Betancourth Angulo, 34, faces charges of possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale, possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators believe the drugs were being transported from San Luis Rio Colorado, MX, to the Phoenix area.