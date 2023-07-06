¡Yo Quiero! Sips and Dips into Summer with Delicious Wine Pairings for this Season’s Dip Destination
We are excited to dive into summer with the thoughtful pairing of wine and dips from this season’s favorite Dip Destination, ¡Yo Quiero!”RHOME, TEXAS, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is officially here so it’s time to Sip and Dip with some favorite suggestions paired with ¡Yo Quiero!’s signature dips. The team at ¡Yo Quiero! has come up with the perfect guide for wine enthusiasts and foodies who love to indulge in delicious dips during the hot summer months. “Whether hosting a backyard BBQ or looking for a refreshing snack to cool off, dips are the perfect option. And what better way to enjoy them than with a glass of wine that complements their flavors? This year, we are highlighting some of our newer dips and favorite classics so you can have every combination possible,” says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!, the family-owned Texas-based company known for their commitment the help people ‘eat good to feel good’.
¡Yo Quiero!’s NEW Original Bean Dip or NEW Spicy Bean Dip & Zinfandel:
Excite your taste buds and pick up a bottle of red wine to pair with ¡Yo Quiero!’s NEW original Bean dips! Try pairing a lighter red wine (blend) from Portugal (like a red Dao) or Spain to pair with the spicy bean dip or a robust California Zinfandel. The California Zinfandel will provide an excellent juicy round wine, baking spices, and notes of red licorice with good acidity for a perfectly paired finish.
Avocado Cream Cheese Jalapeño Popper Dip & Sauvignon Blanc:
Make your way to the cold box and pick up a dry white wine to pair with ¡Yo Quiero!’s Avocado Cream Cheese Jalapeño Popper Dip or your own Jalapeño Poppers filled with ¡Yo Quiero!’s spread! A Sauvignon Blanc from France with its cooling citrus, lemon, and gooseberry notes with a crisp finish will pair perfectly with ¡Yo Quiero! ’s Avocado Cream Cheese Jalapeño Popper Dip!
Avocado Salsa & Reisling:
Riesling in its many forms is what you want to reach for to pair with ¡Yo Quiero!’s Avocado Salsa! Pick up a dry German Riesling for a light, crisp finish with hints of peach and candied lemons that leads to a savory mineral finish with Avocado Salsa! A sweeter Riesling with notes of honey and ginger still provides a nice bright, zippy finish to pair with Avocado Salsa!
Mashed Avocado & Sauvignon Blanc:
A dry white wine like a Vinho Verde from Portugal or a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is an ideal wine to pair with ¡Yo Quiero!’s healthy mashed avocado! The irresistible combination of 100% Hass avocado with the refreshing and light notes of lemongrass and grapefruit from a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is pure harmony. Vinho Verde wines are less pronounced than Sauvignon Blanc with great white melon, lime citrus, and gooseberry notes!
Salsa & Pinot Noir:
Pinot Noir is an elegant medium-bodied wine with silky tannins and vibrant acidity that excites the taste buds. The beautiful notes of wild dark raspberry and subtle spice will pair excellently with the perfect amount of spice in ¡Yo Quiero!’s beloved and flavorful salsas.
Guacamole & Rosé:
Guacamole is the usual safe bet for a guaranteed crowd favorite, so what better to pair it with than the hybrid of wines, a rose! Rose will provide fantastic and pleasant notes of ripe strawberry, combined with a subtle and refreshing acidity that will assist ¡Yo Quiero!’s guacamole like no other!
Elote & Sparkling Wine:
¡Yo Quiero!’s Elote dip is bursting with flavor, and the only logical pairing would have to be with a fresh and inviting sparkling wine. Sparkling wines bubbling and vibrant acidity and flavors of fresh apple, pear, and honeysuckle will pair well with Elote’s exciting flavor.
About ¡Yo Quiero!
¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of premium handcrafted dips can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com
