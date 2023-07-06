Submit Release
THE MAGIC OF ROB LAKE to Dazzle Audiences at the AT&T Performing Arts Center On Saturday, July 29th

Tickets for Dallas show on sale now!

The World's Greatest Illusionist...has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for “International Stage Magician of the Year.”
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the world’s most celebrated illusionists, Rob Lake and his mind-blowing illusions have dazzled and entertained millions across networks, including as a finalist on America’s Got Talent, and in front of sold-out audiences in arenas and theatres worldwide including the world-famous Dubai Opera House in 2022. On Saturday, July 29th, 2023 at 8 pm, Rob Lake will bring his physics-defying and sometimes death-defying illusions to the Winspear Opera House at AT&T Performing Arts Center at 2402 Flora Street, Dallas, Texas 75201.

Tickets are priced from $39.25 to $89.25 (plus fees).

During the show, Rob Lake, will invite audiences into his world of astonishing and uniquely presented original magic. The Magic of Rob Lake is awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale. Heart-stopping disappearing acts, mind-bending predictions, and otherworldly levitations.

Called the “World’s Greatest Illusionist” by NBC, Rob is internationally renowned with sold-out shows and millions of dollars in tickets sold, online engagement of more than 70 million views across YouTube and Facebook, as a featured finalist on America’s Got Talent, and most recently on Fox’s Game of Talents and E! News’s Daily Pop. This master illusionist has dominated the world of magic since becoming the youngest winner of the coveted Merlin Award for “International Stage Magician of the Year.” He serves as a magic consultant for network TV series, feature films, world-famous theme parks, Broadway shows, and major public events. Most recently, Rob has been heralded as one of the world’s most sought-after illusion architects for his work on Weekend’s With Adele, where he “made Adele disappear” in front of thousands of audiences during her sold-out Las Vegas residency.

