InnoVision Marketing Group Chosen as Agency of Record for Nonprofit Solutions for Change
EINPresswire.com/ -- InnoVision Marketing Group, a global marketing agency renowned for its innovative strategies and unparalleled creative solutions, is thrilled to announce its selection as the agency of record for Solutions for Change, a prominent nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the root causes of homelessness and transforming the lives of individuals and families in need.
As the name suggests, Solutions for Change has long been recognized as a trailblazer in the fight against homelessness. The group deploys a ground up, community based and social enterprise driven approach that sees homelessness as primarily a consequence of misdiagnosed causative triggers rather than simply a housing access issue.
By seeing homelessness as a people issue versus simply a housing one, Solutions for Change developed and refined a unique set of programmatic differentiators. With over two decades of testing and continuous improvement, these distinct programs create an optimally healthy environment where families live, learn, grow and transform their lives, with 74% of their academy students achieving long-term transformation.
With a proven track record of success, the organization sought a marketing partner that shared its passion for integrity to core values, and its vision for solving root causes and delivering extraordinary results for those they serve.
InnoVision Marketing Group boasts extensive experience in crafting compelling campaigns and driving brand growth for clients across various industries. The agency's robust portfolio, coupled with its expertise in nonprofit marketing, positioned it as the ideal strategic partner to elevate Solutions for Change's mission and expand its reach. The agency currently represents three other nonprofit clients, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts, National Native American Human Resources Association (NNAHRA) and the Fentanyl United Crisis Coalition (FUCC).
"We are excited to engage with InnoVision Marketing Group, confident that together, we will change the narrative. When we change how people see the problem of homelessness, we change how they act on it, which then can deliver the results they desire and deserve,” says Chris Megison, President and CEO of Solutions for Change. "It’s simply about results and the relentless, uncompromising pursuit of delivering the results that matter most for those we serve. InnoVision gets that mindset, and like us, they won’t stop no matter what.”
Under this new partnership, InnoVision Marketing Group will collaborate closely with Solutions for Change to develop a comprehensive marketing and communications strategy. The agency's team of seasoned professionals will work hand in hand with Solutions for Change's dedicated team to raise awareness, engage the community and drive increased support for the organization's critical programs.
"We are honored to be chosen as the agency of record for Solutions for Change. As soon as we met their team and learned more about their mission, we knew we had to work together and join them in making real change,” says Ric Militi, CEO and Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. "At InnoVision, we believe in the power of marketing to effect positive change, and we are eager to leverage our skills and creativity to help Solutions for Change amplify their impact and connect with more individuals in need of their life-transforming services."
To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca@TeamInnoVision.com. To learn more about Solutions for Change, please visit https://SolutionsForChange.org/.
About Solutions for Change
Solutions for Change solves the root causes of family homelessness using a ground-up, community-based and social enterprise driven approach. To preserve its model of personal accountability and drug free housing, Solutions for Change chooses not to use government funding. Formed in 1999 under IRS code 501(c)3, the nonprofit's purpose and passion is to transform the most vulnerable and dependent people into the most empowered, equipped and inspired Overcomers. They do this by equipping and empowering communities to end their dependencies on the systems, substances and things that keep people trapped. Their 10-Year Core Target: 10,000 Overcomers have been developed, deployed and are leading a systems change movement that is transforming how society sees and acts on serving the most vulnerable.
For more information, please visit https://SolutionsForChange.org/.
About InnoVision Marketing Group
What began as an idea of a way to better service clients has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country and globally. Inspired by the intensity and style of New York agencies, we've taken innovation to the next level by integrating proprietary digital technologies into our services.
From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, entirely everything is done in-house, delivering unparalleled quality and value to our clients to make a lasting impact. Our goal is to ensure that our clients' businesses thrive in every aspect of their branding and marketing. With our unique culture at the heart of everything we do, we believe the happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com.
