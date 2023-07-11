ESOMAR launches artificial intelligence (AI) task force initiative
New cross-functional group is created to address issues surrounding the use of artificial intelligence in the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide
We're bringing together as many different groups as possible to facilitate shared learning, and make significant progress toward much-needed standards and guidelines for the global insights industry.”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR today announced the launch of a new task force to address the use of artificial intelligence in the research, insights, and analytics sector. The group, composed of ESOMAR Council Members, staff, and industry experts, will seek to educate, raise awareness, develop ethical guidelines, create thought leadership pieces and collaborate with individuals and other associations surrounding AI.
— Ray Poynter, ESOMAR President
ESOMAR President Ray Poynter said, “The scale and speed of AI, plus its differing impact on various groups, countries and research methodologies, is too big for any one team to manage. Our AI task force is designed to bring together as many different groups as possible to facilitate shared learning, as well as make significant progress toward much-needed standards and guidelines for the global insights industry.”
ESOMAR’s AI task force will be working on several overarching initiatives, including:
- Education and awareness: Promoting knowledge and understanding of AI technologies and their potential applications within the market research industry.
- Ethical guidelines: Collaborating with internal teams and other industry associations to create ethical guidelines and best practices for the responsible and ethical use of AI in market research.
- Thought leadership: Conducting research, publishing articles and reports and holding industry events and educational webinars in collaboration with industry experts.
- Collaboration and networking: Providing a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and exchange of ideas among ESOMAR members and industry stakeholders interested in AI.
The task force is open to anyone who wants to be involved in helping to shape the evolving use of this technology in the market research space. Interested parties can sign up for more information here: https://esomar.org/guidance/navigating-the-future-of-insights
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR champions the research, insights, and analytics sector worldwide. Founded in 1947, the global membership association is a network reaching over 50,000 professionals and 750+ companies in 130+ countries. We support our global community through raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers, and ensuring the values of honesty, transparency, and objectivity are applied to all data sources. www.esomar.org
###
Marie Melsheimer
ESOMAR
+1 541-815-3951
email us here