Millennium Center Plays Host for Two Upcoming Charity Events
Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation Conference, March of Dimes Triad Signature Chefs Auction to be held at historic event venueWINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Downtown Winston-Salem event venue the Millennium Center plays host July 19-21 to the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation Conference. Through grants, the foundation funds innovative projects focusing on art, the environment, and learning differences in young children. Recommended as a preferred venue by Visit Winston-Salem, the foundation's 3-day schedule of meetings takes place at the Millennium with the venue providing food and beverage to conference attendees. The nearby Kimpton Cardinal is the official conference hotel.
The conference focuses on the three-prong mission of the foundation's grant program. In the arts arena, the Emily Hall Tremaine Foundation supports development in contemporary art by focusing on curators' as well as artists' careers. Community-scale projects revolving around clean energy and climate resiliency are specific areas of interest for the foundation when it comes to the environment. And providing grants to programs focusing on ways for young learners to thrive, especially those with learning difference like dyslexia, make up the third area of support.
Millennium is also the site for this fall's March of Dimes Triad Signature Chefs Auction on October 27th. Millennium Center's culinary staff joins other top local chefs in preparing an evening of first-rate cuisine for the annual fund raiser. For over 80 years, the March of Dimes has worked to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality. With culinary events around the country, Signature Chefs is a major fundraiser for March of Dimes.
Leading the Millennium team is newly appointed Operations Manager Jeffrey Cox. With 15 years of experience at this elegant North Carolina wedding and event venue, Cox has worked in every department at MEC. One of his chief responsibilities this summer is overseeing a refurbishment of the center's public spaces as well as the installation of new refrigeration and audio/visual equipment.
Millennium Event Center is available for corporate events, galas and awards ceremonies, conferences and trade shows, as well as private social events. The venue offers a Grand Lobby and Millennium Ballroom on the main level that accommodates several hundred. The Courtroom and Grand Jury Room, named after their historic use, are available for meetings and luncheons, as well as showers and rehearsal dinners. And the lower level, with its speakeasy vibe, is used for retirement parties, rehearsal dinners, and wedding after parties. As a premier Winston-Salem wedding venue, Millennium Event Center recently received The Knot's "Best of 2023" award.
The Millennium Center is also open to the public with live musical events throughout the year and special dance parties to celebrate Halloween and New Year's Eve.
