Green Bay venue brings seasonal concerts to Broadway District

Green Bay WI event and wedding venue Gather on Broadway
Co-owner and Chef Jyll Everman of Gather on Broadway
Gather on Broadway hosts full calendar of entertainment and culinary events
GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the city’s most popular downtown spots is ramping up for a busy season of farmer's market nights, special dinners, and live music. Gather on Broadway is opening its doors each Wednesday night during Farmers’ Market on Broadway May 24 - September 27. Shoppers can explore a new menu each month as well as enjoy crafted summer drinks. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the city’s market, featuring over 100 local vendors as well as live music.
Gather on Broadway also serves as the venue for the Farmers’ Market Concert Series, sponsored by Nicolet National Bank. These concerts are free to the public and boast a combination of national touring acts, including contestants from American Idol and TikTok sensations, as well as local artists as opening acts. Rounding out the calendar are other special musical performances, a breakfast buffet with Santa, and top drag show entertainment.
Located in the historic Jones Motor Company building in the center of the Broadway District, the Green Bay event venue is also home to a series of culinary experiences called Gather Taste. Each one has a special cuisine theme prepared by Chef Jyll Everman and her staff.
Chef Jill Everman is the owner/operator of the catering side of Gather on Broadway and was a Food TV finalist on the Next Food Network Star. Brunches, wine dinners, and “farm to table” meals featuring locally sourced ingredients sell out quickly. During each meal, the chef visits with diners and shares her passion for fresh ingredients in her elegantly composed dishes. Gather on Broadway also gives back to the Green Bay community with Habitat for Humanity. Everman and her team joined forces with five other highly regarded local chefs for a successful inaugural culinary fundraising event at Gather for the nonprofit.
Even during the pandemic, Gather was part of the Green Bay community. Chef Everman and her staff pivoted from running a restaurant and event center to developing meal kits and a companion instructional video series called "Chop at Home." Gather's response to COVID gained the venue a Wisconsin Main Street Award in 2021.
In addition to hosting public events, Gather on Broadway is also a top-rated Green Bay wedding venue. Opening in 2016, the property recently refurbished its open floor plan, upgraded the kitchen, and added a dynamic mural to its walls. The venue comfortably accommodates 250 for a wedding reception. It's also available for corporate events and other private parties, like the recent gender reveal celebration for Green Bay Packer AJ Dillion and his wife Gabrielle Toonen.
