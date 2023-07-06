OASIS Welcomes Prominent Board Members from Cisco, Microsoft, and University of Oslo

Directors to Drive OASIS’ Strategic Vision and Increase Collaboration Within the Open Source and Standards Communities

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international standards and open source consortium, announced the results of its 2023 Board of Directors Elections. Vasileios Mavroeidis, Ph.D., of University of Oslo and Sekoia.io; Omar Santos of Cisco Systems; and Jautau “Jay” White, Ph.D., of Microsoft were elected by the membership. In addition, Anish Karmarkar, Ph.D., of Oracle; Jason Keirstead; and Daniel Riedel were re-elected. The continuing members of the OASIS Board are Jim Cabral of Infotrack, Gershon Janssen of Reideate, Bret Jordan, Duncan Sparrell of SFractal, and Altaz Valani.

The OASIS Board of Directors is dedicated to advancing OASIS’ strategic plan and managing organizational growth. Through their governance, strategic guidance, financial oversight, stakeholder engagement, and leadership, they help shape the organization's direction and ensure its long-term sustainability.

“OASIS would like to welcome Vasileios Mavroeidis, Omar Santos, and Jay White,” said Francis Beland, Executive Director of OASIS. “As highly respected business leaders, they bring valuable experience and perspectives that will further enhance the diverse skills on the OASIS Board. I look forward to working closely with each of them as we continue to move forward with ambitious goals for OASIS’ future.”

Vasileios Mavroeidis, Ph.D., is a professor of cybersecurity at the University of Oslo and a Standards Architect at Sekoia.io. His research focuses primarily on security automation and cyber intelligence representation, reasoning, and exchange. He has been involved in several national and European actions to drive the cybersecurity capacity-building efforts of authorities entrusted with cybersecurity and operators of essential services. Mavroeidis is part of the ad hoc working groups of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) on Cyber Threat Landscapes and Security Operations Centres and co-chairs the FIRST Automation SIG. He is actively involved in numerous OASIS Technical Committees (TCs) and Open Projects, currently serving as co-chair of the Threat Actor Context (TAC) TC and secretary of the Collaborative Automated Course of Action Operations (CACAO) for Cyber Security TC.

“I am delighted that I was elected to sit on the Board of Directors of OASIS," said Mavroeidis. "Standardization is key to materializing a technologically interconnected world and offering digital services that can operate harmonically and grow organically. OASIS has proven in too many cases that it plays a major role in this growth with high-quality standards that have found great adoption and steered innovation. I look forward to further contributing to the development of the organization.”

Omar Santos is a principal engineer at Cisco focusing on vulnerability research, disclosure, bug bounties, and responsible AI. A renowned cybersecurity thought leader, Santos leads several industry-wide initiatives to enhance the security of critical infrastructures. Santos serves as chair of the OASIS Common Security Advisory Framework (CSAF) TC at OASIS. He is the author of over 20 books, numerous academic papers, video courses, and technical articles solidifying his position as a leading authority in the field and leaving a profound impact on the industry's knowledge landscape.

"It is an honor to join the Board of Directors at OASIS Open, an organization renowned for its commitment to the development of open standards and projects. OASIS Open's unwavering dedication to fostering global collaboration and community transcends the boundaries of technologies, be it AI, cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT, or cloud computing, creating a future where innovation and accessibility go hand in hand,” said Santos. “As a new board member, I am excited to contribute to the ongoing mission of creating new technologies, as well as promoting transparency, fairness, and accessibility in the realm of modern technological advancements."

Jay White, Ph.D., is the Security Principal Program Manager, OSS Ecosystem Team, Azure Office of the CTO at Microsoft. His background in information security, regulatory standards, specifications, and compliance requirements initially comes from the U.S. Department of Defense. As part of the Open Source Strategy Ecosystem Team under the Azure Office of the CTO, White drives internal community building. He sees open source, community driven tools, and standards development as new business drivers and believes in increasing their inclusion as part of software organizations’ broader business strategies.

“I am humbled to be one of the few entrusted with the continued path forward and evolution of OASIS Open as a proud member of its esteemed Board of Directors. With so many amazing technology advances happening seemingly faster than the speed of light, having the right supportive people, processes, and technologies in place is critical,” said White. “Whether it’s re-emerging technology focuses such as AI/ML or ongoing supportive elements such as cybersecurity, supply chain security, and the ever-evolving cloud computing ecosystem, building cross organizational communities to support project innovation and open standards development is pivotal! As a new board member and being new to OASIS Open, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and be counted on to see OASIS Open’s technological advances through for the betterment of us all.”

OASIS expressed appreciation to outgoing Board Members Nima Dokoohaki, Ph.D., of Accenture; Ross Gardler of Microsoft; and Jeremy Allison, formerly of Google, for their valuable service as directors. To learn more about the OASIS Board of Directors, please visit our website.

About OASIS:

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, emergency management, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. www.oasis-open.org

Media inquiries:

communications@oasis-open.org