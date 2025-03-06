OASIS to Advance Global Adoption of Data & Trust Alliance’s Data Provenance Standards

Cisco, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Red Hat, and Others Unite to Promote Cross-Industry Standards for Traditional Data and AI Applications

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, a global open source and standards organization, and the Data & Trust Alliance, a consortium dedicated to developing data and AI practices that create business value and earn trust, announced the upcoming launch of the OASIS Data Provenance Standards Technical Committee (DPS TC). Building on version 1.0.0 of the Data Provenance Standards created by the Data & Trust Alliance’s cross-industry Working Group, the TC will bring more enterprises to the table to create de jure technical standards that aim to advance data transparency, accountability, and trust. Founding sponsors include Cisco, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Red Hat.

“The Data & Trust Alliance has done exceptional work in developing the Data Provenance Standards, and OASIS is privileged to partner with them to expand the community actively developing and implementing these standards,” said Jim Cabral, Interim Executive Director of OASIS Open. “By advancing these standards in our open, consensus-driven environment, we ensure their continued evolution, interoperability, and adaptability to meet evolving industry demands.”

With AI and data-driven decision-making now central to business operations, organizations require robust mechanisms to verify data lineage, transformations, and compliance. The DPS TC will develop a standardized metadata framework for tracking data origins, transformations, and compliance, helping businesses establish clearer governance practices. The TC will also define metadata models that span databases, tables, and data pipelines to ensure interoperability and reliability across different platforms.

“For AI to create value for business and society, the data that trains and feeds models must be trustworthy. Launching the Data Provenance Standard Technical Committee marks a milestone in fostering greater transparency and trust of AI-driven data,” said Saira Jesani, Executive Director, Data & Trust Alliance. “We look forward to bringing the TC’s expertise to bear to not only refine these standards but also bridge the gap between standards and implementation, as we drive towards industry-wide adoption.”

The standards will enable data producers to deliver clear and consistent data lineage information; support companies in managing compliance and mitigating risks associated with data privacy, security, and intellectual property rights; provide data acquirers with transparency around the data they aim to acquire and a mechanism to determine whether to trust and use the data on offer, request changes to the data set, or reject its use; and help end-users by providing transparency into how their data is managed and protected, fostering trust in data-driven solutions.

The DPS TC’s first meeting will be held on 8 April 2025. Participation in the DPS TC is open to all through membership in OASIS. Organizations, industry leaders, and experts are encouraged to join and actively contribute to these data provenance standards that will shape the future of transparent and trusted data governance. For more information, please visit the DPC TC’s homepage.

Media Inquiries:

OASIS Open: communications@oasis-open.org

Data & Trust Alliance: inquiries@dataandtrustalliance.org

Additional Information:

DPS TC Project Charter

Data & Trust Alliance: https://dataandtrustalliance.org

Support for the Data Provenance Standards Technical Committee

Cisco:

"I applaud the OASIS community for its forward-thinking creation of the Data Provenance Standards TC. By creating standardized descriptors at the point of data creation, we are forging a path that empowers organizations to safeguard data integrity, security, and privacy throughout its entire lifecycle. This is essential for both AI-driven and traditional applications. These standards will not only enhance transparency and accountability, but also lay the foundation for robust, cross-industry data governance."

–Omar Santos, Distinguished Engineer at Cisco, OASIS Board Member

IBM:

“IBM is proud to build on its partnership with the Data & Trust Alliance to become a founding member of the OASIS Data Provenance Standards Technical Committee. As a contributor to the Data & Trust Alliance’s Data Provenance Standards, we are pleased that the DPS TC will evolve the critical work of advancing data transparency started by the Data & Trust Alliance. We look forward to helping organizations accelerate the business impact of AI through trust in our work with the DPS TC.”

–Christina Montgomery, Vice President and Chief Privacy & Trust Officer, IBM

Microsoft:

"Security and Trust remain at the top of mind while Microsoft executes its mission of empowerment. We promote and demand this ethos while developing operationally efficient and trustworthy AI systems. To do this successfully, we believe that full transparency into the data used including where it comes from, how it’s created, and whether it can be used legally is of extreme importance. As a founding member of the Data Provenance Standard Technical Committee (DPS TC), Microsoft will partner with similarly committed organizations towards creating industry standards for ensuring that AI systems are built with transparency, accountability, and trust through establishing data provenance standards as a foundation for improved data governance. Through membership and partnership in the DPS TC, Microsoft continues its commitment to empower every person and every organization on the planet to do more…securely."

–Raghu Ramakrishnan, CTO for DATA, Technical Fellow, R&D Azure Data, Microsoft

Red Hat:

“Red Hat is proud to join the OASIS Data Provenance Standard Technical Committee. With AI rapidly evolving, it’s crucial we address the provenance challenge, together as a community, to help maintain data integrity and user trust. Red Hat is eager to collaborate on keeping security and compliance measures at the forefront of AI development, and we look forward to how this initiative will help unify our efforts toward an open and trusted AI ecosystem.”

–Vincent Danen, VP, Product Security, Red Hat

