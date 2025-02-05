Coalition for Secure AI and Universal Business Language V2.4 Open Standard Win OASIS Open Cup Awards

David Lemire, William Parducci, and Omar Santos Honored as OASIS Distinguished Contributors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OASIS Open, the international open source and standards consortium, announced the winners of the 2024 Open Cup, which recognizes exceptional advancements within its technical community. The Outstanding New Initiative award was presented to the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), an open source initiative advancing secure AI through best practices, research, and development. The Outstanding Approved Standard award was presented to Universal Business Language Version 2.4, a widely used open standard for global business transactions offering enhanced interoperability and efficiency in supply chain and digital trade. Also announced were the 2024 OASIS Distinguished Contributors: David Lemire, William Parducci, and Omar Santos, recognized for their significant impact on the open source and open standards communities.

Open Cup Recipients

CoSAI, an OASIS Open Project, won the 2024 Outstanding New Initiative for fostering a collaborative ecosystem dedicated to secure AI. Launched at the Aspen Security Forum in July 2024, CoSAI unites diverse stakeholders across companies, academia, and other fields to develop and share holistic approaches, including best practices, tools and methodologies for secure AI development and deployment. CoSAI’s Technical Steering Committee (TSC) oversees three Workstreams focused on AI security best practices, governance, and frameworks: software supply chain security for AI systems, preparing defenders for a changing cybersecurity landscape, and AI risk governance. Recently, CoSAI's Project Governing Board established a fourth Workstream called Secure Design Patterns for Agentic Systems. The Outstanding New Initiative category included finalists OASIS Open Supplychain Information Modeling (OSIM) TC and the Space Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing (SATIS) TC.

UBL V2.4 received the Outstanding Approved Standard award for its role in transforming global business transactions. As the leading interchange format for business documents, UBL works seamlessly with frameworks like ISO/IEC 15000 (ebXML), extending the benefits of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) systems to businesses worldwide. Version 2.4 maintains backward compatibility with earlier versions while introducing new business document types, now totaling 93. The European Union has recognized UBL’s significance by declaring it officially eligible for referencing in tenders from public administrations. UBL V2.4 was chosen as the winner in the Outstanding Approved Standard category that included finalist DocBook Schema Version 5.2.

Distinguished Contributors

OASIS Distinguished Contributors are members who consistently exceed expectations, demonstrating dedication, commitment, and a collaborative spirit. This year’s recipients, David Lemire, William Parducci, and Omar Santos, exemplify the values of innovation and excellence in advancing our open standards and open source projects.

David Lemire has worked as a cybersecurity systems engineer since 1986 across disciplines that include electronic key management, access control, public key infrastructure, Internet of Things, and standards. He has supported development of the Open Command and Control (OpenC2) language throughout its development by the OASIS OpenC2 TC, serves as the TC Secretary, and is editor for multiple OpenC2 specifications and one committee note. He is also a member of the Collaborative Automated Course of Action Operations (CACAO) for Cyber Security TC and a contributor to several sub-projects under the Open Cybersecurity Alliance (OCA) Open Project.

“I am surprised and honored to be recognized as an OASIS Distinguished Contributor. It has been an interesting and enjoyable journey contributing to the development of OpenC2 and related work at OASIS,” said Lemire. “The strong collaborative community that OASIS fosters has given me the opportunity to engage with many talented contributors and build my knowledge of the world of cybersecurity standards.”

William Parducci has spent over two decades driving innovation in technology, working with talented teams and visionary partners. For more than 10 years, he served as Co-Chair of the OASIS XACML TC, collaborating with experts to advance open standards in security. After re-entering the startup arena, he now focuses on AI-based semantic analysis for data research. His past roles include contributing to Toyota NA’s Enterprise Architecture team and leading the development of ad measurement and semantic analysis tools as CTO/CPO at Ace Metrix. Throughout his career, William has championed the early adoption of open-source solutions and standards, reflecting his commitment to widespread collaboration in the tech community.

“I’ve dedicated much of my career to fostering computational technologies that embrace openness, aiming to make them accessible to all,” said Parducci. “Open standards enable systems to interoperate seamlessly, driving innovation across industries. The synergy between open-source tools like Linux and proprietary systems like Windows exemplifies how openness transforms possibilities into world-changing solutions. I am honored to advocate for the collaborative power of open standards and their role in shaping the future of technology.”

Omar Santos is a Distinguished Engineer at Cisco, renowned for his pioneering work in artificial intelligence security, cybersecurity research, ethical hacking, incident response, and vulnerability disclosure. At OASIS, Omar holds several key leadership roles, including Board Member, Co-Chair of the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) Open Project, Chair of the Common Security Advisory Framework (CSAF) Technical Committee (TC), and Co-Chair of the OpenEoX TC. His leadership extends beyond OASIS, with a co-chair position at the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) PSIRT Special Interest Group and co-founder and influential leader of the DEF CON Red Team Village, demonstrating his commitment to advancing cybersecurity education and fostering community collaboration. An accomplished author and educator, Omar has published over 20 books, created more than 20 video courses, and contributed over 40 academic research papers. His expertise is further recognized through numerous patents granted in the field of cybersecurity.

Santos said, "I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition. My heartfelt thanks go out to everyone on the team - it has been a true privilege to collaborate with such knowledgeable and dedicated industry peers. Contributing to this work is incredibly rewarding, and I am committed to helping address the technological challenges of 2025 and beyond. I look forward to continuing to support OASIS and our community as we advance open standards and foster collaboration to tackle some of the most pressing issues in cybersecurity."

OASIS congratulates this year’s winners and nominees and thanks them for generously sharing their time and expertise to advance our mission.

