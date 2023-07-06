Breakfast at Bazonzoes
Free Granola bars for all customersLANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bazonzoes Dispensaries on American Road and Willow Street are helping to start Lansing area residents off with the most important meal of the day, free, while supplies last.
Each morning, all Bazonzoes locations are giving away a free THC granola bar from Detroit Edible Company with any purchase at the Michigan dispensary for the first two hours that they are open as part of their new inflation busting measures.
"Times are getting tough out there and we want to try and help as much as we can especially knowing that people are struggling to get the meds that they need," said Erin McCann-Sabo, Director of People, Places, and Things for the company. "We are slashing prices at all of our locations as much as we can and trying to find as many ways to pack in free items as we are able," she continued.
During the month of June, the dispensary gave away over 5,000 pre-rolls as part of their Putt fore Pot incentive and they are working on ways to continue the trend after they run out of granola bars for Breakfast at Bazonzoes.
"Once the granola bars are gone we will move on to a new way to celebrate everyday; that is what the cannabis industry is great at, and Bazonzoes is excellent at cannabis. At Bazonzoes, our goal is to always share a smile or add some relief to our customers lives and this is a just a small and simple way to achieve that, said Sabo.
Bazonzoes on American Road and Willow Street in Lansing is open from 10am-9pm and the Walled Lake location is open from 9am-9pm. Details about individual store offers are available on the website.
Bazonzoes was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI and grow and processing opening in 2023. Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com
