Artful Wearables By Susan Fielder Art Introduces Stylish Canvas Shoes In Support Of Pancreatic Cancer Research
The Creatively Inspired Canvas Shoes Seek to Garner Attention and Accelerate the Battle Against Pancreatic CancerSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold new stride towards supporting pancreatic cancer research, Susan Fielder Art's artful wearables collection is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest product line—distinctive, comfortable, and visually engaging canvas shoes.
These innovative shoes exhibit more than just a remarkable aesthetic appeal; they symbolize a tangible commitment to supporting a worthy cause. Each purchase of these black slip-on canvas shoes women's edition directly contributes to funding pancreatic cancer research, giving consumers the power to make a difference.
Inspired by the legacy of those who have left this world after battling the terrible disease of pancreatic cancer, Susan Fielder has used her love for art to honor their memories and help those still fighting. The new black canvas slip-on canvas shoes follow this philanthropic tradition, featuring an innovative iPlaid design, representative of Fielder's unwavering commitment to this noble endeavor.
The term iPlaid, standing for "Intuitive Passion Launches an Inner Discovery," captures the essence of the art and soul poured into every wearable piece. Susan Fielder's tenacity, spirit, and passion for making a difference shine through in her art, with each shoe offering a touch of eccentricity that effortlessly captivates anyone fortunate enough to lay eyes on them.
"Susan Fielder Art's wearables are designed to be much more than fashion statements," says Susan Fielder, Founder and Creative Director. "Each piece is a homage to the indomitable human spirit, honoring those who've battled pancreatic cancer, including my late husband. The launch of our new canvas shoes is another milestone in our journey to combat this devastating disease and provide much-needed support for ongoing research."
Artful Wearables by Susan Fielder Art has been running for 35 years, with the online shop operating for nine years. In that time, the company has raised significant funds for pancreatic cancer research, demonstrating the power of art and creativity in contributing to crucial scientific advancements.
About Susan Fielder Art -
Susan Fielder Art is the creative force behind iPlaid, a collection of art-infused products, including canvas shoes, designed to raise funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer research. Founded in memory of Susan's late husband, the initiative honors notable individuals who have lost their battles with pancreatic cancer, each piece of art representing an individual while contributing to the cause. Susan Fielder Art has a track record of raising significant funds for critical research institutions in the fight against pancreatic cancer.
