Bliss Kennels Ranked #2 Cavapoo Breeder In New Jersey By Welovedoodles.Com
Esteemed Dog Breeding Operation, Bliss Kennels, Garners Recognition for Quality Cavapoo Breeding in the Garden StateSUSSEX COUNTY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bliss Kennels, a preeminent breeder of Labradoodles, Goldendoodles, Aussiedoodles, Cavapoos, and Bernedoodles, has achieved a significant accolade by being ranked the number two Cavapoo breeder in New Jersey by WeLoveDoodles.com. This recognition is a testament to Bliss Kennels' longstanding commitment to ensuring the welfare of their animals and their dedication to the superior breeding of popular doodle hybrids.
Initially starting with the Labradoodle, Bliss Kennels expanded its breeding operations to include the Goldendoodle and later the Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, recognizing the increasing demand for these hypoallergenic and low-shedding breeds. The family-owned kennel then turned its expertise to the popular crossbreed Cavapoo – a charming mix of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Poodle.
"Being recognized as one of the top Cavapoo breeders in New Jersey is both an honor and a confirmation of our hard work," says the Bliss Kennels spokesperson. "Our success stems from our relentless commitment to animal welfare, superior breeding practices, and a passion for providing families with dogs that are not only hypoallergenic and low-shedding but also have wonderful temperaments."
The Cavapoo's highly desirable qualities, including a hypoallergenic and low-shedding coat, mirror those found in the Labradoodle and Goldendoodle, thus earning the breed a rapidly growing fanbase amongst discerning dog parents. The focus of Bliss Kennels is to provide these families with a companion that is beautiful but also healthy, well-tempered, and ideally suited to their lifestyle.
Bliss Kennels assures that each Cavapoo puppy is raised with utmost care and attention, which includes a stimulating environment, comprehensive socialization, and a balanced diet. Prospective dog parents are given a comprehensive overview of each Sire and Dame, including their lineage, health clearances, and temperament. They also offer invaluable information and support to new and experienced dog parents to help them understand and properly care for their doodle breeds.
For families considering bringing a puppy into their homes, Bliss Kennels remains a trusted source for doodle breeds in NJ, including Cavapoo for sale. Their dedication to the health and well-being of their animals ensures that every Bliss Kennels' puppy is happy, healthy, and ready to become a part of their new family.
About Bliss Kennels -
Nestled in the rural serenity of Sussex County, New Jersey, Bliss Kennels is a family-owned and operated business with an extensive history in farming and animal husbandry. Starting with Labradoodles and later expanding to Goldendoodles and Cavapoos, Bliss Kennels prides itself on breeding dogs that exemplify the highest standards of their respective breeds, suited to a variety of lifestyles and families. Their commitment to animal welfare and best breeding practices has made them a favored source for hypoallergenic and low-shedding puppies.
Media Contact
Bliss Kennels
+1 973-876-1680
sjel1971@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook