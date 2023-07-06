$50,000 POWERBALL WINNER IN IRON CITY, JACKPOT AT $590 MILLION

Back

IRON CITY – The Powerball jackpot continues to climb—now at $590 million—and Tennessee players continue to win from the game’s other prize levels. Such was the case last night for a lucky $50,000 winner, who purchased their ticket at Southgate Deli, 3466 Chisholm Road in Iron City.

The player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize.

As always, the Lottery reminds players to have fun and play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions. For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.