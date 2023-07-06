InsightsNow Expands Research and Insights Teams
Behavioral research and strategy firm InsightsNow adds four staff members to support the design of client product experiences
The new team members will be key in expanding the reach of our moments-based behavioral approach that provides the product-moment fit required to create long-term consumer affinities with brands.”CORVALLIS, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research and strategy firm, has expanded its team to further support visionary product leaders in delivering services to achieve product-moment fit. The four team members hired are Stephen McIngvale, Senior Research Director; Shannon Benson, Research Director; Joshua Lim, Insights Analyst; and Angel Requena, who rejoins the company as Project Director. The newly appointed employees contribute to a portfolio of services to assess, design, implement, and activate comprehensive and custom research initiatives for InsightsNow's diverse client base across multiple industries.
— Kristin Wright, Vice President of Research and Insights at InsightsNow
“The new team members will be key in expanding the reach of our moments-based behavioral approach that provides the product-moment fit required to create long-term consumer affinities with brands," said Kristin Wright, Vice President of Research and Insights at InsightsNow. “Their range of skills—from designing custom qualitative and quantitative research to advanced analytics to sensory science—will be key to uncovering the insights and opportunities that provide strategic advantage to product and brand teams within the CPG marketplace and beyond.”
Stephen McIngvale, Senior Research Director
McIngvale joins the InsightsNow team with more than twenty years of experience in product and consumer research for cross-functional teams across a range of categories, with specific food and beverage insights expertise. Through previous roles with PepsiCo, WhiteWave Foods and the Molson Coors Beverage Company, McIngvale gained hands-on experience in both executing and mentoring others in a variety of market research methodologies including descriptive panel training and leadership, qualitative research, and quantitative consumer CLTs and iHUT. Always client and objective-focused, he carries a passion for collaborating to understand what route will allow true product and experience insights to be revealed. McIngvale will be providing strategic research consulting for clients on research design, execution and analyses leveraging InsightsNow’s behavioral frameworks. He holds a master's degree in food science from Mississippi State University and is published in several areas of the field.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephen-mcingvale-a831175/
Shannon Benson, Research Director
Benson brings a strong background in market research and product innovation—and a deep interest in the culinary arts—to the InsightsNow team. She has a passion for flavor and sensory research, with recent experience as a project manager for Curion where she executed sensory testing projects for various product categories including food and beverage, durable goods, home goods and personal care. She holds a bachelor’s degree in food science from Pennsylvania State University.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/shannon-benson-956464192/
Joshua Lim, Insights Analyst
Lim comes to InsightsNow with a strong background in industrial and organizational psychology and an enthusiasm for statistics, psychometrics and psychology. Lim most recently worked at Experian as a consumer insights analyst working on product innovation processes using applied advanced quantitative techniques for survey analysis along with other unique market research approaches. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and a master’s degree in industrial and organizational psychology, from California Baptist University.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshua-lim-iop/
Angel Requena, Project Director
InsightsNow also recently welcomed back Angel Requena to the role of Project Director. Requena supports study fielding, project execution optimization, and contractor and vendor relationships at the company. He is a native Spanish speaker and obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Universidad Iberoamericana, and a master’s degree in economics from Roosevelt University.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/angeljoserequena/
About InsightsNow
InsightsNow, an award-winning behavioral research and strategy firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to approach marketing, branding and product development decisions from a strategic mindset. The insights uncovered support the creation of disruptive innovations that help achieve a cleaner, healthier, happier world. InsightsNow partners with clients via custom, collaborative solutions and proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find the right answers, improving success in market. www.insightsnow.com
Michelle Andre
InsightsNow
michelle.andre@insightsnow.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn