Colorado Managed IT Services Firm Now Providing Office 365 Security Auditing

Technical Framework Adds Office 365 Security Audits to Cybersecurity Service Lineup

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed IT services provider, Technical Framework, LLC is expanding its cybersecurity service offerings to include Office 365 security auditing.

“Office 365 is used by over a million businesses worldwide,” company co-founder and CEO Al Harris said. “The popularity of the application makes it a target for hackers, and many companies have limited knowledge regarding best practices to avoid vulnerabilities within the platform.”

As a mission-critical productivity tool created by tech giant, Microsoft, Office 365 does have built-in security features. However, many of these features aren’t enabled by default, and accessibility to some features is limited by user licensing. Furthermore, potential vulnerabilities can be spread across various tools and user actions within the platform, making them even harder to detect.

Office 365 auditing provides businesses with clear insight into the activities taking place across the entire platform, to increase awareness of potential vulnerabilities and attack vectors. Auditing services from Technical Framework offer a host of features to address all your Office 365 concerns.

Office 365 is an indispensable tool for many businesses across all industries. Outsourcing the compliance and auditing burdens to a firm such as Technical Framework will save time and resources for busy and short-staffed IT teams.

Technical Framework, LLC is an IT management firm offering information technology and cybersecurity services to small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 2010, the company has grown to become Northern Colorado’s most trusted name in IT and cybersecurity services for small and mid-sized organizations. Evolving threats and a talent shortage in the industry make it increasingly difficult for small and medium-sized businesses to access the IT services required to thrive and maintain a secure network. Technical Framework recruits and trains seasoned technicians and engineers ready to serve your needs with a plan tailored to your budget.