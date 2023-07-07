David Jin, D.D.S. of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry Awarded As 2023 NJ Top Dentist
NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved David Jin, D.D.S. of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry in Fort Lee, New Jersey based on merit for 2023.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Dentists has reviewed and approved David Jin, D.D.S. of A Beautiful Smile Dentistry based on merit for 2023. Dr. Jin delivers the highest quality dentistry, understanding that oral health is a vital part of everyone's overall well-being and that preventive maintenance is the key to long term oral health.
At a Beautiful Smile Dentistry everyone is treated like a cherished member of the family from the minute they walk through the door. Once inside their conveniently located office in Fort Lee, New Jersey, patients can relax knowing their oral health and well-being are in the right hands. While there, the caring team aims to make each patient's dental experience the best it can be.
While Dr. Jin’s career began as an oral surgeon, his passion for cosmetic and restorative dentistry led him to general practice. Today, with more than 25 years of experience, he offers his patients the latest in dental care in a family-focused setting.
“We are committed to serving you with expert technology and gentle hands to create one beautiful smile at a time,” says Dr. Jin.
Dr. Jin has been an instructor at Harvard Dental School, Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, New York University College of Dentistry, Patterson Dental (CEREC) and he continues to teach at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Jin has also appeared on The Dr. Oz Show, Fox 5 News, and the cover of Doctor of Dentistry magazine, in addition to having been recognized by The New Jersey Law Enforcement Journal and the American Dental Implant Association.
