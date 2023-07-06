Robotic Security Systems Gain Increasing Sales as $AITX Prepares for Police Day to Showcase Latest Technology: AITX

Share This Article

Robotic Security Systems Gain Increasing Sales Momentum as Company Prepares for Police Day to Showcase Latest Technology: (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX)

We worked through many challenges, and we earned important successes in our business. As I’ve mentioned in the past, we’ve evolved our understanding of the sales process” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES , July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Robotic Security Systems Gain Increasing Sales Momentum as Company Prepares for Police Day to Showcase Latest Technology: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX) Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools & Government.New Sales for 51 Devices Booked Through a Single Dealer in June 2023.AITX to Host 'Police Day' July 13, 2023, Featuring Product Demonstrations.New Orders Continue to be Signed Through Growing Distributor Network.AITX Robot Dog Appears on New FOX Reality Series 'Stars on Mars'.Annual Results Show Strong Sales Funnel Growth and Product Line Expansion.Extended Commitment of No Reverse Stock Split.Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Joins Company Leadership.Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here:AITX's Subsidiary's Largest Dealer Nears 100 Booked and Deployed DevicesOn June 29th AITX announced that it has recently booked 6 orders for a variety of security solutions. These orders, totaling 51 devices, are being facilitated through one of the largest AITX authorized dealers.Once these 51 units are deployed the product mix will be a robust mix of the following:72 ROSA(TM) security devices17 AVA(TM) access control solutions4 ROSA-P Tandem units3 SCOT(TM) towersIn June 2023, this single dealer has placed 6 orders consisting of a total of 39 ROSAs, 11 AVAs, and 1 SCOT. The dealer, whose identity is expected to be named in the next few weeks, has been an authorized dealer since 2018, and is one of the nation's largest providers of security services.The AITX dealer's end-user client base extends to major retailers (both big and small box), manufacturing and distribution centers, commercial properties, and other esteemed organizations. AITX stated that all units are expected to be shipped and deployed later this summer, upon final processing of the received orders.AITX to Host 'Police Day' July 13, 2023, Featuring Demonstrations of RADDOG(TM)AITX has announced that it will be hosting 'Police Day', a hands-on event for law enforcement agencies and first responders. The event will be held at the AITX manufacturing facility, the 'REX', located in Ferndale, Michigan on Thursday July 13, 2023, from 10:00am to 11:30am ET.The event is meant to showcase the AITX RADDOG family of robots to area law enforcement personnel that may be considering adding advanced robotics to their force. AITX recently announced that it is taking pre-orders for RADDOG 2LE, specifically designed for law enforcement applications. The AITX RADDOG 2LE is a critical evolution of quadruped robotics positioned to improve the capabilities of law enforcement agencies and enable them to apply practical robotics for a variety of tasks. With its agile quadruped (four-legged) design and cutting-edge external accessories, RADDOG 2LE empowers officers to conquer challenging terrain, reach inaccessible areas, and navigate through dangerous environments.AITX is also expected to introduce RADDOG 1LE at the Police Day event. This unit includes The AITX RADPack(TM) on a smaller quadruped and will have an entry-level price point that is expected to be accessible to most law enforcement agencies.Detroit area law enforcement agencies and other first responders are encouraged to attend. To register for the event, please visit www.tinyurl.com/hts36w5r . The event is closed to the public, only approved registered guests may attend.The AITX RADDOG quadruped (dog-style) robots used in the show are similar to RADDOG 2LE units. The "Stars on Mars" RADDOGs perform the duties of the mission's security robots, executing field reconnaissance and surveillance, as well as being companions to the crew members.The AITX proprietary RADPack on RADDOG 2LE, and the highly anticipated RADDOG 1LE, offers unique features, specifically including an interactive touch screen located at the front of the quadruped. This interface facilitates smooth, high-definition video communication between remote law enforcement officers and individuals within the robot's vicinity. Complemented by integrated microphones, powerful audio speakers, and front headlights, the AITX RADDOG family of robots for law enforcement possesses an array of capabilities to effectively engage with and capture the attention of those it may confront.AITX RADDOG 2LE is scheduled to begin shipping in late July. Complete specifics of its capabilities, features and other details can be found at www.raddog.ai and www.radsecurity.com AITX Receives Order for 9 Devices from Newly Signed DealerOn June 22nd AITX announced that it has received an order for 5 ROSA(TM) security devices and 4 AVA(TM) access control solutions from a recently signed authorized dealer.This newly signed dealer, recently showcased AITX solutions at a regional conference focusing on the retail industry. The companies have indicated that the conference attendees showed great in interest and enthusiasm towards the AITX ROSA for adding a cost-effective layer of security to their retail properties. The AVA units are earmarked for the dealer's distribution and logistics clients.Multiple Orders, Totaling 19 Security Devices from Leading National DealerOn June 20th AITX announced it has booked 2 orders for a variety of security solutions. These orders are being facilitated through one of RAD’s largest authorized dealers.The 2 AITX orders consist of a total of 11 ROSA™ security devices, 6 AVA™ access control solutions, and 2 SCOT™ towers. Seventeen of these units (9 ROSAs, 6 AVAs, 2 SCOTs) will be deployed at one client location in the Midwest. The 2 ROSA units will be deployed at a large east coast parking structure, with the task of autonomously deterring trespassing and vagrancy at unsecured entrances.Although not named due to confidentiality agreements, AITX indicated that the end-user for the 17 devices is a Fortune 500-ranked, global brewing company. AITX and the dealer had been cultivating this opportunity since early 2022.According to AITX, the client is using this opportunity to reduce their reliance on expensive manned guarding options and utilize RAD’s security devices throughout their corporate campus. The AITX ROSA units will line the walkways of the property, with the 2 SCOT towers strategically placed along key routes, providing emergency call options. The client’s 6 lobbies will each deploy an AVA device to help manage employee and visitor check-ins and verification procedures, replacing the tasks of a single guard in each of the lobbies. Once all devices are deployed and activated it is planned that this client will subscribe to RAD Light My Way to further provide their employees with enhanced security and safety measures.Annual Results and Corporate Updates - Strong Sales Funnel Growth and Product Line Expansion Amid Fiscal AdjustmentsOn June 15th AITX announced the filing of its annual 10-K report, revealing a series of strategic adjustments aimed at improving overall performance and maximizing existing opportunities while positioning the company for future growth."Last year was a period of significant wins and sales funnel growth while we learned what was needed to increase the speed of the sales process," stated Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. "We worked through many challenges, and we earned important successes in our business. As I’ve mentioned in the past, we’ve evolved our understanding of the sales process and are in the process of implementing new tactics to help our prospects complete their internal sales and adoption processes that result in RAD getting a purchase order."AITX saw its sales funnel swell by an impressive 4X, a clear indication of the growing market interest in the AITX product offerings and potential for revenue growth.Significant wins during the fiscal year include:New AITX iterations based on the popular ROSA™ device. RIO™ 180 and RIO 360, solar-powered trailers with ROSA on top. ROSA-P a solution for ROSA deployments where 24-hour power is not available.ROSS, TOM, and RADDOG™ 2LE were announced. This AITX software, stationary and mobile product diversification potentially will drive faster revenue increases in the coming year.Continued limited deployments of ROAMEO™ 2.0. ROAMEO 3.0 is expected to be made available in early 2024.Closed RAD’s first firearm detection-related school opportunity with the deployment of multiple ROSS connections plus 4 ROSA devices.Expanded RAD’s largest client’s system to over 45 units with a growing opportunity for hundreds more.Successfully earned the opportunity for a nationwide AITX sales plan roll out with one of RAD’s largest dealers.Successfully completed the first significant healthcare implementation of RAD Light My Way™.AITX Successfully participated in the FOX Network primetime television series ‘Stars on Mars’ (airing began June 5, 2023, RADDOG focus), and the long-awaited DC Comics / Warner Brothers blockbuster ‘Blue Beetle’ (premieres in theaters on August 17, 2023, ROAMEO focused).Significant financial highlights during the fiscal year include:Significant net loss decreased to $(18.1) million compared to $(62.2) million.RMR (Recurring Monthly Revenue) derived from device subscriptions, increased 29% to $754,126 compared to $592,401.In April of 2023 AITX surpassed $100,000 in monthly recurring revenue for the first time (unaudited invoicing).AITX Extends Commitment of No Reverse Stock SplitOn June 14th AITX filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that provides details on the company’s corporate charter amendment that has been filed with the Nevada Secretary of State. The charter amendment extends the AITX commitment not to engage in a reverse stock split of its Common Stock before January 1, 2025, unless the Company is uplisting to NASDAQ or the NYSE.“I deeply value and appreciate the support and commitment shown by the remarkable AITX investor community,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “I want to reiterate my unequivocal stance on not pursuing any reverse stock splits. To provide you with utmost assurance, I am pleased to announce our decision to formalize this commitment by enacting a corporate charter amendment and subsequent filing of the associated Form 8-K. This proactive step reinforces our unwavering dedication to this principle and serves as evidence of our alignment with the investor community's interests and expectations.”Holley Hunt Joins AITX's Subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, as Vice President of Strategic PartnershipsOn June 12th AITX announced that Holley Hunt has joined RAD in the newly created role of Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.The announcement was made at the opening of Security LeadHER, an event presented by ASIS International and the Security Industry Association and dedicated to the advancement of women in the global security industry.For more than 20 years, Hunt has been passionately involved in the security industry. Hunt feels at home with innovation and her appetite for convergence in the marketplace fuels her desire to evangelize new services and solutions within the ever-evolving business of physical security. AITX's ROAMEO: From the REX to Red Hawk Casino