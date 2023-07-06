The Hartford Nationals to host hundreds of adaptive athletes in Hoover/Birmingham, Alabama, July 8-14, 2023
The Hartford to support event with surprise equipment donations, appearances by World Champion Para athlete Oksana Masters, and the Human Achievement Award
Through our partnership with The Hartford, every athlete has the ability to push what’s possible, realize their potential, and show the world what they can do.”HOOVER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hartford Nationals, Move United’s largest and longest-standing national sport championship event for athletes with a physical disability, visual impairment, and/or intellectual disability, is set to take over Hoover/Birmingham, Alabama, July 8-14.
— Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry
Now in its 66th year, more than 400 athletes with disabilities and coaches are expected to participate in this weeklong series of events that include competitions, clinics, educational sessions, and social opportunities. The sports contested include archery, paratriathlon, para powerlifting, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair tennis.
The Hartford Nationals is conducted by Move United, the nation’s leading community-based adaptive sports organization. Athletes that compete at this event must have qualified through more than two dozen sanctioned competitions that previously took place across the country throughout the Move United member network. In addition, this national competition has been a steppingstone for many athletes to go on and compete at the international level, including the Paralympic Games. Representatives from a number of U.S. National Governing Bodies will be onsite to assist with classification, clinics, and other activities.
“We are on a mission to increase participation in adaptive sports by making competitions, local events and equipment more accessible to youth and adult athletes,” said The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Claire Burns. “We are incredibly proud to partner with Move United to help remove barriers that may prevent athlete participation and create more opportunities for thousands of adaptive athletes to experience the life-changing power of sports.”
At the event, The Hartford along with World Champion and multi-sport Para athlete, Oksana Masters, will surprise three athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. In addition, one athlete will also be selected to receive The Hartford’s Human Achievement Award, which is given to an athlete, nominated by their peers, who serves as an advocate for the adaptive sports movement and inspires others as a role model.
“Champions compete here,” said Glenn Merry, Executive Director of Move United. “This is the pinnacle event of the year for many of the athletes. Through our partnership with The Hartford, every athlete has the ability to push what’s possible, realize their potential, and show the world what they can do.”
The Hartford Nationals is hosted locally by the City of Hoover, Lakeshore Foundation, and the Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau. Activities will take place at the Hoover Met Complex the Finley Center, Lakeshore Foundation, Spain Park High School, Birmingham CrossPlex, and Oak Mountain State Park.
“We are so excited to welcome this event to our community for the next two years. It’s incredible to see how Hoover is rallying around this wonderful event, preparing their venues to be as accessible as possible to our visitors, said Mayor Frank Brocato.” Area residents are encouraged to volunteer during the event. For more information about The Hartford Nationals and the complete event schedule, visit thehartfordnationals.org.
