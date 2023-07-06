Vital Lithium Mining Projects for the Emerging Electric Vehicle Market Worldwide: Titan Lithium Stock Symbol: CDSG

$CDSG Titan Lithium $CDSG Project Overview $CDSG $BRLL $LAC $LIACF $CDSG $BRLL $CDSG Property Boundary

Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties,"” — Harris

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, UNITED STATES , July 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Vital Lithium Mining Projects in Tanzania for the Emerging Electric Vehicle and Other Battery Products Market Worldwide: Titan Lithium, Inc. (Stock Symbol: CDSG) Lithium Mining & Natural Resource Projects in Tanzania and Nevada.Completed 2 Years of PCAOB Qualified Year End Financial Statements with Subsequent SEC Form 10 Filing Being Made for Investor Transparency.Attending the June 8-9th Battery Gigafactories Conference in Washington, DC.Strong Lithium Geochemical Sampling Results from Surface Sampling Program at the Company's Huge Titan 1 Lithium Property in Tanzania.Company Set to Benefit from New Economic Initiatives Being Launched Between US and Tanzania.WEL Project in Nevada is Comprised of 24 Unpatented Lode Claims.Titan Lithium, Inc. (OTC: CDSG) is an emerging company based in Nevada. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complimentary technologies. The CDSG principal activity is acquiring and developing opportunities in the natural resource sector and complimentary technologies.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of the Company, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “Our team was both excited and surprised by the high grades encountered in this new area so far to the north. We will continue to examine and develop the area which is proving itself to be of the highest grade and size compared to its sedimentary-style competitors..Rigorous Quality control of the samples was maintained and all samples were prepared and analyzed at the independent and ISO 9001 certified African Minerals and Geosciences Centre (AMGC) in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.As part of the work on the largest CDSG Project, Titan 1, two lines of surficial geochemical soil surveys were collected over a section of the nearly 115 square mile (300 sq km) central Prospecting License (“PL”). The lines were run approximately Northwest-Southeast and spaced 3 kms apart.Results from both lines returned very high Lithium values over extensive distances, two zero values were returned from each line, however, the positive geochemical results indicated lithium values ranging from 100 ppm to highs of 13,000 ppm with average values of 0.55% Li2O (2,569ppm Li) over 7.4 miles (12 km) for the westernmost line and 1.14% Li2O (5,300ppm Li) over 3.7 miles (6 km) for the eastern line. Values for sodium, potassium, magnesium broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of the anomalous lithium values. Potassium oxide (K2O) values ranged as high as 3.6% in the results.The CDSG Titan 1 PL is centered over a vast, sparsely vegetated, flat lying ‘playa’ covered by a thin layer of alluvium overlying volcano-sedimentary basin fill. The area is morphologically and depositionally somewhat similar to the company’s WEL project claim area, containing mudstones much like the TLC project (American Lithium Corp.) and the Thacker Pass (Lithium Americas Corp.) projects of Nevada.The CDSG project is part of a Definitive Agreement with Kilimanjaro Lithium Inc., a private corporation domiciled in the United Republic of Tanzania, whereby CDSG has the exclusive right to earn up to a One Hundred Percent (100%) interest in two large Lithium projects, Titan 1 and 2. Presently, the company has already fulfilled the requirements for 80% of the total earn-in on both projects.To simplify the business descriptions of Titan Lithium (CDSG) and Barrel Energy (BRLL), and how they associate with each other, CDSG is our lithium resource holdings company and BRLL is our technology company. Management of both companies are very excited to continue the announcements of advancements into Lithium resources, especially, in sharing the completion of the agreement relating to our claystone extraction technology.CDSG to Attend Battery Gigafactories Conference in Washington, DCOn May 31st CDSG announced that it will be attending Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s Battery Gigafactories USA 2023, a live, and in-person conference being held on June 8th and 9th at the JW Marriott Washington DC, USA. The two day event explores the rise of the lithium-ion battery gigafactory economy and the need to build secure, sustainable supply chains for lithium, nickel, graphite, and other critical materials.Examining the role of battery gigafactories to global geopolitics and zero carbon goals, the conference will be well attended by industry leaders and policy makers and will give an opportunity for Titan to showcase our world-class lithium projects to Tier One companies, financiers and manufacturers.Along with Mr. Alford, the CEO of CDSG attendees will include the CEO’s of Livent, Lithium Americas, Siemens USA, American Lithium, Allkem, Standard Lithium as well as important representatives GM, Rivian, Panasonic and from the Department of Energy, the U.S. Export-Import Bank and the U.S. State Department.CDSG is well positioned to play an important role in providing strong support to the critical need for Lithium to the world through our on-going development of the massive Titan 1 and Titan 2 lithium projects.Craig Alford, MSc, PGeo, and CEO of CDSG, a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, noted “The scale and grade of our Titan projects stand unparalleled in the array of lithium projects worldwide. This Benchmark event will help us network, elevate and connect our immense potential to some of the key leaders in the global lithium marketspace.”CDSG Extends Lithium North Zone Over 3.6 Miles with High Grade Samples Including 4.02% LI2OOn May 24th CDSG announced strong Lithium geochemical sampling results from the continuation of the surface sampling program at the company’s huge Titan 1 lithium property in Tanzania.As part of the CDSG extensive geochemical sampling program designed to define the boundaries of the massive Titan 1 (“T1”) Lithium discovery, extensions of the T1 survey were implemented by our field crews both to the north and south of the previously reported soil geochemical survey line results. Soil samples all consistently removed from the B soil horizon, from a depth of 6 to 10 inches.The newly received results average 8,530 ppm lithium and occur at a distance of 3.65 miles (5.87kms) north of the former northernmost sample. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.New US Initiatives to Strengthen Economic Ties with TanzaniaOn March 31st CDSG reported the announcement of several new economic initiatives between the U.S. and the Republic of Tanzania.Recently Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, visited and spoke in Dar es Salaam, the country’s commercial capital. During the visit by the VP, several initiatives were announced between the two nations, several of which will have a positive effect on the CDSG Titan Lithium projects. "Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," Harris stated.First on the agenda was a new memorandum of understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the government of Tanzania that will facilitate up to $500 million USD in financing to help U.S. companies export goods and services to Tanzania in sectors including infrastructure and projects within the clean energy spectrum.Directly addressing minerals that support the fast-growing Electric Vehicle sector, the VP praised the innovation and ingenuity of the country and how well the government is working the with private sector. 