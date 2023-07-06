Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,469 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 0991

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Governor, to grant and convey certain easements through and across lands of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Township of Manheim, County of Lancaster, for purposes of a road realignment project and to accept from the Township of Manheim existing right-of-way to be abandoned as part of the road realignment project; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Governor, to grant and convey to Drexel University, permanent easement encumbering certain lands situate in the City and County of Philadelphia; and revoking a use restriction.

You just read:

Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 0991

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more