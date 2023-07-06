Senate Bill 829 Printer's Number 0991

PENNSYLVANIA, July 6 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Governor, to grant and convey certain easements through and across lands of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the Township of Manheim, County of Lancaster, for purposes of a road realignment project and to accept from the Township of Manheim existing right-of-way to be abandoned as part of the road realignment project; authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and the Governor, to grant and convey to Drexel University, permanent easement encumbering certain lands situate in the City and County of Philadelphia; and revoking a use restriction.