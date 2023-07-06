Nearly $7.6 billion poured into G-bonds in H1

VIETNAM, July 6 - HÀ NỘI — The State Treasury raised over VNĐ179.89 trillion (US$7.57 billion) worth of Government bonds via 84 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in the first six months of 2023.

The amount was equal to 62.52 per cent of the issuance plan in the second quarter and 44.97 per cent of the plan set for 2023.

In June alone, VNĐ16.94 trillion, or 85.77 per cent of the total G-bonds on offer, was mobilised via 14 auctions on the HNX. Most of the volume offered in the month was 15-year and 10-year bonds, accounting for 50.18 per cent and 45.75 per cent, respectively.

On the secondary market, the State Treasury mobilised more than VNĐ154.87 trillion in June, with the average trading value of VNĐ7.04 trillion per session, up 16.83 per cent from the previous month.

The total volume traded via outright transactions made up 73.05 per cent of the total. Bonds with 10-, 15-, and 10-15 year maturity were traded the most, accounting for 15.92 per cent, 15.13 per cent, and 11.82 per cent, respectively.

In the first half of the year, foreign investors' total trading value amounted to VNĐ22,196 billion, accounting for 3.13 per cent of the total market trading value, with a net selling value of VNĐ5.108 trillion.

Meanwhile, more than VNĐ42.78 trillion worth of corporate bonds were released during the period, according to data compiled by the Vietnam Bond Market Association (VBMA) from HNX and the State Securities Commission (SSC).

The value dropped sharply over the same period last year, which was nearly VNĐ258 trillion.

There were seven initial public offerings with a total value of VNĐ5.5 trillion and 35 private placements worth VNĐ37.26 trillion.

In June, 13 batches of private placements of corporate bonds were issued, worth VNĐ8.17 trillion, while there was only one issuance recorded in May.

The real estate industry was the largest issuer last month, with a total issuance value of VNĐ3.88 trillion, accounting for 47.5 per cent of the total release, followed by the banking sector with VNĐ2.89 trillion.

For the second half of the year, the total value of bonds reaching maturity is VNĐ158.5 trillion. — VNS