IBS Intelligence launches its latest research report titled “NextGen Core Banking: The Future of Banking”

Exploring the Transformational Journey of Core Banking Systems and the Rise of NextGen Platforms to Drive Agility, Efficiency, & Enhanced Customer Experiences

NextGen core banking systems are leading a dynamic technology-led transformation in banking. This report features some of the leading drivers of this change, with key insights, trends & developments.” — Amit Jain, Partner & Co-Head, IBSi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is thrilled to unveil its newest research report titled, "NextGen Core Banking: The Future of Banking" that explores the transformation of core banking systems. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the evolution of core banking systems and emphasizes the importance of recognizing how NextGen core banking software can empower banks to offer state-of-the-art financial products and services while improving efficiency.

IBSi has featured ten leading global banking solution providers, including Thought Machine, Tuum, and Oradian, to understand industry insights and implementations. At the report's launch, Amit Jain, Partner & Co-Head, IBSi, said: "The banking industry is undergoing a dynamic transformation driven by technological advancements, and the emergence of NextGen core banking systems is at the forefront of this revolution. This report features some of the leading players driving this change, apart from looking at the key trends and developments."

The report explores the historical transition from paper-based procedures to current digital systems, highlighting the challenges posed by legacy systems and their limitations in today's rapidly advancing technological era. It underscores the significance of NextGen core banking platforms, outlining their modern, scalable, and open architectures. The study also presents a section on Cloud-Native Core Banking, emphasizing its importance in financial institutions' technological transformation plans, detailing various deployment models, cost considerations, and addressing security and regulatory compliance.

The report has use cases, vendor profiles, crucial data insights and way forward strategies that help establish how NextGen Core Banking offers an efficient way for banks to position themselves for success in a competitive and rapidly changing market. Lastly, the report presents key features necessary for next-gen core banking, including cloud-native architecture, open APIs, microservices, and real-time processing. The research is crucial for financial institutions seeking to leverage technological advancements for efficiency, improved customer experience, and competitive edge.

IBSi's research teams have delivered independent, in-depth, actionable insights with a laser focus on everything from Financial Technology to the global banking, consulting, technology, and institutional investor world.

IBSi's research portfolio is updated regularly and is authored with a healthy mix of primary and secondary research, led by global teams of analysts, all SMEs, on various subject areas. This report will also have a quarterly update, and the latest editions will be available at: https://ibsintelligence.com/product/nextgen-core-banking-the-future-of-banking-q2-2023/.

To find more such insightful research reports from IBSi, click - https://ibsintelligence.com/research/

About IBS Intelligence:

Established in 1991, UK-headquartered IBS Intelligence is the leading global pure-play Financial Technology research, news analysis, and advisory firm. IBSi’s Sales League Table is considered the global industry barometer ranking leading banking technology suppliers. Its research reports comprehensively cover international suppliers across all Banking Technology & Financial Technology systems and are also distributed by Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and S&P Capital IQ.

Cedar-IBSi’s FinTech Lab in the heart of Dubai’s Internet City has been home to global FinTechs who need a “soft-landing” opportunity into the MENA region. It brings together banks and suppliers with an opportunity to access the Middle East market and to test and experience global Financial Technology products within the region. The group company, Cedar, is a global management consulting firm with deep expertise in formulating and executing a business strategy for financial services clients worldwide with a significant focus on leading their technology and digital transformation.

For media-related enquiries, please write to enquiries@ibsintelligence.com.

To know more, visit: https://ibsintelligence.com/.