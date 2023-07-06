A leading iPaaS Solution Patchworks Joins Forces with SHOPLINE to Empower Seamless Ecommerce Integrations

Patchworks Joins Forces with SHOPLINE

Patchworks, a leading UK-based MACH Certified iPaaS solution, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with SHOPLINE, a Modern SaaS Commerce platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patchworks, a leading UK-based MACH Certified iPaaS solution, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with SHOPLINE, a Modern SaaS Commerce platform. This collaboration aims to revolutionise the e-commerce landscape by offering seamless integration capabilities to online businesses, enhancing their operational efficiency, and driving growth.

The partnership between Patchworks and SHOPLINE is a testament to their shared vision of empowering online merchants with comprehensive tools to optimise their business processes. By combining their expertise and cutting-edge technologies, the two industry leaders are set to provide a holistic solution that streamlines e-commerce operations, ultimately enabling businesses to reach new heights.

Patchworks' proven track record of integrating various e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and third-party applications will enable SHOPLINE merchants to effortlessly connect their online stores with a vast ecosystem of tools. This will result in increased efficiency, improved productivity, and enhanced customer experiences, all of which are pivotal in today's competitive e-commerce landscape.

Jim Herbert, CEO of Patchworks said: "Patchworks is proud to be partnered with SHOPLINE as it embarks on its European expansion. The latest MACH alliance certified features of Patchworks provide SHOPLINE with integration capabilities for thousands of systems within the ecommerce and retail ecosystem. Together, our merchants will be able to automate their tech stack, streamline their operations, and grow their business."

David Meakin, Head of Partnerships at SHOPLINE, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to team up with Patchworks to offer our merchants a seamless integration experience. The e-commerce ecosystem is evolving rapidly, and too often we see e-tailers juggling multiple tools and apps to achieve desired business ROI. With this integration, our aim is to help businesses do more, without huge technical or financial implications."

The partnership between Patchworks and SHOPLINE marks a significant milestone in the ecommerce industry, offering businesses a powerful solution to manage their operations seamlessly. As both companies continue to innovate and explore new opportunities, merchants can expect a continuous enhancement of features and capabilities to meet their evolving needs.

Both Patchworks and SHOPLINE will have representatives present at the highly regarded Retail Without Borders conference, taking place at the esteemed Business Design Centre in Islington, London, on July 11th and 12th, 2023. Attendees who are interested in learning more about Patchworks can visit CEO Jim Herbert’s panel discussion with the Department for Business and Trade at 2pm, while those seeking information about SHOPLINE can visit booth 110.

About Patchworks:

Patchworks is a leading iPaaS that automates systems, streamlines processes, and drives growth for businesses. With over 300 ecommerce customers, including renowned brands like Huel and Gymshark, Patchworks seamlessly connects key systems like shop fronts, ERP, CRM, and warehouse management. Their platform handles millions of transactions and offers a business intelligence solution, Patchworks BI, for data insights. Existing customers can access the Connector Builder tool, and custom integration demos are available. Patchworks is dedicated to empowering businesses in the digital era.

About SHOPLINE:

Founded in 2013 and a member of the Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups accelerator in 2014, SHOPLINE is Asia's leading solution for sellers with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Australia. SHOPLINE prioritises its merchants and aims to support brands of all sizes and across different industry verticals to achieve local and international growth. To date, SHOPLINE has helped over 500,000 brands scale their retail businesses

For more information, visit http://uk.shopline.com

.

