Flooring Contractors Market Size, Share, And Growth For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Flooring Contractors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the flooring contractors market size is predicted to reach $287.57 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.
The growth in the flooring contractors market is due to growth in renovation and remodelling activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest flooring contractors market share. Major players in the market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Empire Today, Beaulieu International Group, Mannington Mills Inc.
Flooring Contractors Market Segments
• By Type: Carpet and Rug, Resilient Flooring, Non-Resilient Flooring
• By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation
• By End Use: Residential, Non Residential
• By Geography: The global flooring contractors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Flooring contractors are flooring professionals and specialists who install flooring and floor coverings and help with the installation of carpet, resilient sheet products, resilient tile, and wood floors (including finishing and repairing).
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Flooring Market Trends
4. Flooring Contractors Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
