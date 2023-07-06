Global Plant Factory Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Plant Factory Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Plant Factory Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the plant factory market analysis. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the plant factory global market size is predicted to reach a value of $158.16 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for food due to the increasing population and challenges of climate change significantly contributes to the plant factory market demand. Western Europe is expected to hold the largest plant factory market share. Major plant factory market leaders include AeroFarms, Mirai Co., Ltd., Farminova Plant Factory, Metropolis Farms, Urban Crops, Lufa Farms, Keystone Technology Inc., Green Plus Co., Ltd., Parus Europe.

Plant Factory Market Segments

1) By Facility Type: Greenhouse, Indoor Farms, Other Facility Types

2) By Light Type: Sunlight, Full Artificial Light

3) By Growing System: Non-Soil-Based, Soil-Based, Hybrid

4) By Crop type: Fruits, Vegetables, Flower And Ornamental, Other Crop Types

This type of factory refers to agricultural production systems designed to turn crop production into a new model by using bioinformatics and industrial automation. This system enables to achieve the supreme yield, harvesting density, and financial impact by controlling the plant growth environment artificially. This type of factory uses artificial controlled light, moisture, temperature, and carbon dioxide concentrations to grow plants and vegetables.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Plant Factory Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business