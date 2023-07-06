Introducing the Hubby NFT Collection
Crypto Hub is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Hubby Collection!COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An extraordinary milestone in our journey as we introduce the groundbreaking CryptoHub Launchpad. This revolutionary collection celebrates our beloved brand avatar, Hubby, and invites enthusiasts to join us in shaping the future of blockchain technology.
The Hubby Collection showcases meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail, offering a unique and immersive experience for collectors. Each Hubby is a captivating masterpiece waiting to be discovered, with hidden prizes tucked away within its digital realm.
🛒Sale Stages
Set your calendars for June 7th at 12:00 UTC, as the Hubby Sale embarks on a thrilling journey with five captivating stages. Our exclusive top 10 Galxe and Zealy Members will have the exclusive opportunity to mint their Hubbys at an irresistible rate of 0.001 ETH during the first 12 hours of the sale.
🏆 Hubby Prizes
With a limited supply of 5,000 Hubbys available, each one holds the key to unlocking extraordinary prizes. Discover 10 Ownership Shares and over 500,000 units of our upcoming $HUB Tokens. The Hubby prizes include:
🔮 Access to 10 $HUB Tokens
🔮 Access to 100 $HUB Tokens
🔮 Access to 1,000 $HUB Tokens
🔮 Access to 10,000 $HUB Tokens
🔮 Access to our exclusive Shareholder NFTs
🏅 Leaderboard
Embrace your competitive spirit as we introduce a thrilling leaderboard competition, featuring over $3,000 USDT in rewards. The top 8 Hubby Minters will be rewarded as follows:
🏆 Top 1 - $1,750 USDT
🏆 Top 2 - $500 USDT
🏆 Top 3 - $250 USDT
🏆 Top 4 to 8 - $100 USDT
💸 Income Distribution
At Crypto Hub, we believe in the power of collective success. Following the conclusion of the Hubby Collection Sale, we will distribute the profits among all our Shareholders. Don't miss your chance to become a valued shareholder by reserving your seat at https://cryptohub.foundation/.
💥 Join the Revolution
By participating in the Hubby NFT Collection, you become an integral part of the Crypto Hub community, propelling us towards a transformative future. Engage with fellow collectors, express your adoration for Hubby, and stay informed about the latest developments within the CryptoHub ecosystem. Together, we will revolutionize the way we connect, invest, and create in the digital realm.
