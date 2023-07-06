Diane Peterson, Famed Hollywood Stuntwoman and Author, Announce Speaking Engagement at Rotary Club on July 14, 2023

Diane Peterson

Discover the journey of Diane Peterson as she conquered her fears and became the top stuntwoman in Hollywood.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Peterson, the famed Hollywood stuntwoman and internationally acclaimed author, is set to speak at the Santa Monica Rotary Club on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12:30 PM (PST). The event will occur at the Hilton Hotel, 1707 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Attendees will get the chance to meet Peterson in person and find out how she overcame her fears, conquered barriers, and became Hollywood’s leading stuntwoman. Listen to Peterson speak about the challenges of rising to the top and be inspired to overcome any hurdle.

“When you fall off your horse, you better get back on fast. Setbacks and obstacles can’t stand in the way of your success,” says Peterson.

Having collaborated with renowned figures in the film and television industry, Peterson boasts an impressive career spanning over four decades as a professional stuntwoman. Her extensive portfolio comprises over two hundred movies and television shows, including Titanic, Laundromat, Green Hornet, Batman Forever, Marked for Death, Out for Justice, Robocop II, Airplane, and numerous others. Alongside her thriving presence in film, Peterson has contributed her expertise to many popular TV series, including Walker, Texas Ranger, Fall Guy, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and many more.

“After a stint as a Playboy Bunny in New Jersey and London, I started my career in New York City as an actress. When working on the set of Kojak, a television series starring Telly Savalas, I saw two guys do a car chase, and I knew that was what I wanted to do,” informs Peterson.

Peterson achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first female East Coast Stuntmen's Association member. However, her journey was not without its challenges. According to the Malibu Times, initially, the Association rejected her, dismissing her with the remark, "Forget it, honey, we put the wigs on, and we do the stunts." Undeterred by this discouragement, Peterson remained resolute and persevered to prove them wrong. Eventually, she was granted an opportunity to showcase her skills, seizing it with determination and leaving a lasting impression. As a result, Peterson was offered a position within the Association, marking a turning point in her career. Since then, she has never looked back, forging her path as a successful stuntwoman.

“Take an exciting journey with me into my world of action stunts, adventures, joy, heartbreak, death, and my uncanny desire to overcome my fears and follow my dreams. I hope to inspire you to live your dream life, too,” exclaims Peterson.

To learn more about Diane Peterson and her page-turning memoir, click here: https://hollywoodstuntwoman.com/