Dr. Saif Sultan accepted into Forbes Technology Council
"CTO of Volos Software, Dr. Saif Sultan, accepted into Forbes Technology Council, recognizing his contributions to AI-enabled investment strategies."BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Saif Sultan, CTO and Co-founder of Volos Software which provides AI-enabled options and volatility overlay investment strategies R&D software, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
Dr. Saif Sultan was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Saif into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Saif has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. He will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights into original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"I am very excited to have been invited to join the Forbes Technology Council," said Dr. Saif. "We are at the precipice of a new technological age with advances in Artificial Intelligence. At Volos, we are starting to see dividends because of our incorporation of AI into our products and offerings. I look forward to joining fellow leaders throughout the Forbes Business Council."
