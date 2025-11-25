GenDen‑AI Founder Dr. Mustafa Sultan Releases 'Next Wave of AI': A Bold Roadmap to an Era of Limitless Innovation

Dr. Mustafa Sultan, Founder of GenDen‑AI and author of the new book, Next Wave of AI.

Dr. Sultan’s bold manifesto reveals why we are entering a Golden Age where AI upgrades human creativity and potential instead of erasing it.

LOS ANGELES, MA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of artificial intelligence is not about robots replacing humans; it is about a new era of abundance and creativity. Today, GenDen‑AI founder Dr. Mustafa Sultan released his highly anticipated new book, Next Wave of AI : Intelligence, Autonomy, and the Future of Technology.This is not a technical manual. It is a bold manifesto for the year 2026. While news headlines focus on fear, Dr. Sultan reveals why we are actually entering a Golden Age of human potential.The Next Wave Is ComingMost people think the AI revolution has already happened. Dr. Sultan argues it has barely begun. In Next Wave of AI, he teases a massive shift in technology that goes far beyond the chatbots we use today. He hints at a new kind of digital partnership that will solve our biggest problems, from healthcare to energy, in ways most people cannot yet imagine."We are not building machines to compete with us," says Dr. Sultan. "We are building the engines that will let us achieve the impossible. The Next Wave of AI is not about less work for humans. It is about more impact, more innovation, and a better life for everyone."Why You Need This BookThis book is for the optimists. It is for the business leaders, creators, and dreamers who want to know what comes next. Dr. Sultan does not give away all the secrets in the press; he invites readers on a journey to discover the hidden innovations that will define the next decade.Readers will discover:• Why the biggest AI breakthroughs of 2026 are still a secret.• How new technology will upgrade human creativity instead of erasing it.• A vision of the future that is bright, hopeful, and incredibly exciting.About Dr. Mustafa SultanDr. Mustafa Sultan is the CEO of GenDen‑AI and a leading voice in the technology sector. He is not just predicting the future; he is building it. As a successful founder and engineer, he brings a rare and trusted perspective to the global conversation on artificial intelligence.AvailabilityNext Wave of AI is available now via Amazon and major retailers worldwide. Grab your copy today to see the future before it happens.

