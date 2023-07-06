Powerful Video of LGBTQ+ Elders Triumphing at Inclusive "Silver Pride" by misterb&b
misterb&b, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ travel community, makes Pride parades accessible for LGBTQ+ seniors in Silver Pride initiative.
It is imperative that we honor and include the older generation of LGBTQ+ individuals, acknowledging their remarkable contributions and the battles they fought to pave the way for our rights today.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- misterb&b, the world's largest LGBTQ+ travel community, is proud to share its Silver Pride initiative, a groundbreaking movement aimed at making this year's Gay Pride more inclusive than ever by including LGBTQ+ seniors in the celebration. From the comfort of balconies and windows overlooking the Paris Pride parade, LGBTQ+ seniors were able to participate in the celebrations like never before. WATCH the video.
— Matthieu Jost, CEO of misterb&b
Every year, Pride parades and marches bring together millions of people worldwide, creating an atmosphere of celebration and unity. Yet, the senior segment of the LGBTQ+ community–the “silver generation”–remains overlooked during present-day Pride parades, with challenges such as long distances, overcrowded spaces, extreme weather conditions, and high noise levels often rendering them inaccessible to senior citizens.
“We aim to make these celebrations of inclusivity, inclusive for all generations,” says misterb&b founder, Matthieu Jost
In partnership with Les Audacieuses et Les Audacieux, a non-profit organization for LGBTQ+ seniors without family support, misterb&b is offering a selection of accommodations along the routes of three prominent 2023 gay Pride parades, including the recent march in Paris, for older LGBTQ+ individuals to partake in the joyous spirit of Gay Pride.
misterb&b will offer LGBTQ+ seniors more opportunities to celebrate on September 16, 2023, in Valletta for Europride in Malta and on October 15, 2023, in Atlanta, GA (USA). These specially chosen listings will serve as a meeting place for LGBTQ+ seniors, a demographic plagued by severe social isolation, allowing them to once again participate in Pride festivities with their community.
“We must never forget the shoulders upon which we stand as a community. It is imperative that we honor and include the older generation of LGBTQ+ individuals, acknowledging their remarkable contributions and the battles they fought to pave the way for our rights today,” says Jost.
To further symbolize its commitment to inclusivity, misterb&b has introduced a new color to the Progress Pride Flag: silver.
This addition serves as a powerful tribute to the senior generation of LGBTQ+ individuals and honors their lifelong activism. It is a recognition of their immense contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and a reminder that their voices deserve to be heard.
misterb&b believes that everyone, regardless of age, should have the opportunity to embrace the spirit of Gay Pride and feel a sense of belonging. Through Silver Pride, misterb&b strives to create an environment where LGBTQ+ seniors can come together, share their stories, and be celebrated.
LGBTQ+ seniors interested in participating in these special events in Valletta and Atlanta can register using the following link: www.misterbandb.com/pages/silver-pride.
About misterb&b:
misterb&b is the world’s largest LGBTQ+ travel website. It enables the LGBTQ+ community to travel, connect and feel welcome in over 1 million rentable lodgings across 200 countries and participate in their travel and networking website. Members of the LGBTQ+ community can make new real-life connections by traveling as a guest, providing lodging as a host, or chatting online at home. The service is open to all members of the LGBTQ+ community, regardless of gender or sexual preference, as well as to their heterosexual allies. misterb&b is a trusted technology and brand, as evidenced by its selection twice as Apple’s “App of the Day” for the quality of its apps and its positive Apple customer reviews (4.5/5 stars).
About Les Audacieuses et les Audacieux:
Founded in 2017 in France and recognized of public interest, the organization’s goals are:
- To create the conditions and services for seniors without family support to age well, particularly LGBTQ+ seniors and seniors living with HIV;
- To improve the quality of life of senior citizens;
- To promote social inclusion and put a stop to social isolation;
- To encourage solidarity and mutual aid;
- To promote a positive image of aging, irrespective of sexual orientation or gender identity;
- To change mentalities by raising awareness of the fight against discrimination (ageism, sexism, racism, LGBT-phobia, serophobia) through meet-ups, social connections, and shared living experiences in community housing;
- To create new solidarities in older age.
