misterb&b Announces Launch of New In-App LGBTQ+ Travel Social Network Extension ‘Weere’
Weere profiles allow you to specify your interests, mood, and upcoming trips to connect with like-minded community members.
The LGBTQ+ owned company is focused on furthering LGBTQ+ connection globally with the new in-app extension.
It's more than just an app; it's a transformative space where LGBTQ+ and allies come together to create lasting connections based on shared travel adventures and genuine human connection.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- misterb&b today announced the public launch of Weere, a new in-app travel social network that fosters meaningful connections within the LGBTQ+ travel platform. Weere is misterb&b’s travel social network, connecting the global LGBTQ+ community with over one million users.
With Weere, travelers can meet LGBTQ+ locals and tourists at their destination, or create memories right from home, chatting with upcoming visitors to their city or connecting with travelers for an upcoming trip. Users can also create bucket lists and plan trips while connecting and visiting with other travelers, with the option to share trip costs. Weere is available within the misterb&b app and allows users to update their profiles, interests, and mood to find like-minded individuals from across the world or across the street.
"misterb&b's mission is deeply rooted in the belief that every LGBTQ+ individual deserves a sense of belonging, especially when faced with the isolation and loneliness that can be so prevalent in our community. With the introduction of Weere, our goal is to create a vibrant community that not only connects LGBTQ+ travelers worldwide, but also provides a sanctuary where they can find solace, forge lasting friendships, and create cherished memories together, ensuring no one feels alone on their journey," Matthieu Jost, co-founder of misterb&b.
misterb&b’s mission is to nurture a marketplace where the LGBTQ+ community can connect globally and foster a community that empowers LGBTQ+ individuals to feel safe and welcomed while experiencing the world, because exploration and discovery are essential parts of the human experience. Weere will allow misterb&b to expand on this mission, helping users to plan trips and connect with other travelers who have booked the same accommodations or want to join the itinerary. 70% of misterb&b’s user base are solo travelers, so the addition of Weere offers them a unique opportunity to share travel experiences with other solo travelers.
Weere is available now in the misterb&b app, which can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play Library. To date, misterb&b is home to over one million users globally.
About misterb&b:
Founded in 2014, misterb&b is an LGBTQ+-centric travel accommodation and experience booking platform focused on safety and connection. With misterb&b, travelers can experience a more welcoming world. From private rooms and apartments to LGBTQ-friendly hotels, travelers have the option to stay in the heart of gay districts as well as other neighborhoods across the globe. Learn more about misterb&b at misterbandb.com or by downloading the misterb&b app.
About Matthieu Jost:
Matthieu Jost is the co-founder and CEO of misterb&b. Ranked as a Top 100 Most Influential Leader, Matthieu raised $15M to build misterb&b, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ travel company helping to create a more welcoming world, and has since grown the app to over one million global users. Prior to misterb&b’s founding, Matthieu co-founded mygaytrip.com in 2011, the #1 gay trip advisor website and app in Europe, with a print magazine extension. Matthieu raised capital for mygaytrip.com through Pierre Bergék, helping to make the company profitable after three years, with a $650K revenue in 2023 and five employees. At the age of 18, Matthieu created the Taplanete.net company, operating as an information portal dedicated to television. In 2003, he convinced Cita, through la Financière Allociné, to invest in his company before selling it in 2005. In 2004, he joined the first French radio group, NRJ GROUP, as a Promotional Licensing Operations Manager, specializing in creating digital promotional operations for the group’s trademarks and also launched the NRJ online shop.
