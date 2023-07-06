GEX Eggshell Bio-Calcium: US Patent Granted, Reducing Plastic Content by Up to 50%
GEX offers easy and affordable options for companies to reach their sustainability goals, reducing carbon emissions by 70% compared to virgin plastic.
The goal is to keep as much plastic as possible out of landfills and oceans. GEX epitomizes the reduce, reuse, recycle approach to sustainability, making a circular economy for plastic a reality. ”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GEX, a groundbreaking compound that revolutionizes plastic manufacturing, has been granted a highly anticipated US patent. The patent, number 11608429, recognizes GEX as an eco-friendly material, waste reducer, and manufacturing method that holds immense potential for reducing plastic content by up to 50%. This adds to its patents already granted for the UK, Taiwan, China, and Australia (pending).
— Andrew Bliss
GEX is derived from eggshells, which go through a meticulous multistep process to be transformed into bio-calcium, an ultra-fine powder with particles as small as 1 micron, and then pelletized. Notably, GEX is also eco-certified for waste, plastic, and carbon reduction, which enables brands and companies to easily meet forthcoming plastic reduction mandates. By blending GEX resin with virgin plastic, a substantial 30-50% reduction in plastic content can be achieved easily. Andrew Bliss, founder of Spark Sourcing (GEX Western Hemisphere distributor), expands:
“For brands needing to meet plastic-reduction mandates or their own sustainability goals, GEX is an ideal option for them. They do not need to change the shape, size, material, or design of their current product or packaging, or the subsequent shipping box size and shape. They can save huge amounts of time and money by simply and seamlessly incorporating GEX into their current manufacturing.”
Furthermore, products manufactured with GEX can be recycled, allowing for a circular economy approach. GEX also pairs well with recycled and bio-plastics, enabling the creation of ultra eco-friendly products.
The key advantages of GEX are manifold. First, it effectively reduces carbon emissions by up to 70%, making it a game-changer in the quest for sustainability. Additionally, GEX exhibits exceptional compatibility with most plastic types, including PP, PE, HDPE, PET, EVA, PS, ABS, RUBBER, PVC, and PLA. This compatibility extends to various manufacturing processes such as injection molding, blow molding, film blowing, calendaring, thermoforming, and vacuum forming.
The versatility of GEX opens doors to a wide range of applications, including cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and industrial packaging, household items, consumer goods, containers, film rolls, bags, and more. Its eco-friendly nature has been certified by SGS, ensuring compliance with waste reduction, plastic reduction, and carbon reduction standards. Additionally, GEX holds certifications from the EU RoHS and REACH programs, further underscoring its commitment to environmental stewardship. GEX is also certified as anti-bacterial and boasts a high FIR (Far Infrared Radiation) emissivity rate.
One of the most remarkable aspects of GEX is its seamless and affordable incorporation into existing manufacturing processes. As a bio-calcium compound, GEX forms stronger bonds with plastic polymers, resulting in superior product quality compared to traditional, mined calcium carbonate. Moreover, its small particle size ensures that GEX is softer, preventing any damage to machinery during production, such as frequently caused by calcium carbonate and oyster shell bio-calcium.
The main goal with GEX is simple: to keep as much plastic as possible out of landfills and oceans. GEX epitomizes the reduce, reuse, recycle approach to sustainability and is making a circular economy for plastic a reality.
For more information about GEX and its applications, please contact Spark Sourcing, the authorized distributor of GEX. For inquiries, you can reach out to solutions@sparksourcing.co or visit their website at https://sparksourcing.co.
About Spark Sourcing:
Spark Sourcing is the authorized distributor for GEX for the Western Hemisphere, Australia, and New Zealand. Its headquarters are in Taiwan, with affiliated offices in the UK and Canada (Canadian business is registered as an Indigenous, female-owned business). Spark Sourcing is committed to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on environmental stewardship, Spark Sourcing aims to create a positive impact by promoting eco-friendly alternatives.
Andrew Bliss
Spark Sourcing
+886 915 803 237
solutions@sparksourcing.co
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Twitter
Facebook