St. Albans Barracks / Three vehicle crash in Enosburg
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2003868
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/05/23 @ 16:43 hours
STREET: Sampsonville Rd (Rt 105)
TOWN: Enosburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #959
WEATHER: Clear and Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ezra Atherton
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vt
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end. Totaled
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Nicole Stetson
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy damage to rear. Minor to front. Totaled
INJURIES: Minor. Not transported by ambulance from scene.
VEHICLE # 3:
OPERATOR: Robert Degraaf
AGE: 44
SEATBELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-250
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: minor damage to rear bumper / hitch
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
A state trooper and members of Enosburg Fire and Rescue responded to this three -vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that the three vehicles involved were traveling eastbound on Rt. 105. Vehicle/operator #3 had stopped at was waiting for WB traffic to clear so he could turn into a business located on the north side of the road at that location. Vehicle/operator #2 was directly behind vehicle #3 and was able to stop. Vehicle/operator #1 was traveling directly behind vehicle #2 and could not stop. It crashed into the rear of vehicle #2 which was pushed into the back of vehicle #3. Vehicle# 1 and #2 sustained substantial damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Vehicle #3 had minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. The incident caused minor traffic disruptions.