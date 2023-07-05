St. Albans Barracks / Three vehicle crash in Enosburg

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2003868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/05/23 @ 16:43 hours

STREET: Sampsonville Rd (Rt 105)

TOWN: Enosburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #959

WEATHER: Clear and Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ezra Atherton

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, Vt

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end. Totaled

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nicole Stetson

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy damage to rear. Minor to front. Totaled

INJURIES: Minor. Not transported by ambulance from scene.

VEHICLE # 3:

OPERATOR: Robert Degraaf

AGE: 44

SEATBELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-250

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: minor damage to rear bumper / hitch

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

A state trooper and members of Enosburg Fire and Rescue responded to this three -vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that the three vehicles involved were traveling eastbound on Rt. 105. Vehicle/operator #3 had stopped at was waiting for WB traffic to clear so he could turn into a business located on the north side of the road at that location. Vehicle/operator #2 was directly behind vehicle #3 and was able to stop. Vehicle/operator #1 was traveling directly behind vehicle #2 and could not stop. It crashed into the rear of vehicle #2 which was pushed into the back of vehicle #3. Vehicle# 1 and #2 sustained substantial damage and needed to be towed from the scene. Vehicle #3 had minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene. The incident caused minor traffic disruptions.