Legislature Passes Governor Newsom’s Infrastructure Package to Build More, Faster

SACRAMENTO – Today, after a final vote by the California Senate, the Legislature approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s infrastructure streamlining package to accelerate the clean energy and infrastructure projects our state needs to address climate change while creating thousands of good jobs.

What Governor Newsom said: “California is one step closer to building the projects that will power our homes with clean energy, ensure safe drinking water, and modernize our transportation system. Thanks to our partners in the Legislature, we’re about to embark on a clean construction boom that maximizes the unprecedented funding available from the Biden-Harris Administration. I look forward to signing these bills to build California’s clean future, faster.”

