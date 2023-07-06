Recruiting for Good Rewarding 10 Sweet Women Only Trips to Gift for Christmas
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Referrals to companies hiring professional staff; enable us to fund The Sweetest Gigs for Kids. And we appreciate your help by rewarding the sweetest women only adventures!"
Recruiting for Good's 10 Sweet Women Trips to Gift
(Adventures with Women Only Travel Companies)
1. France+Paris+Provence (Wild Terrains)
2. Iceland (Wild Women Adventures)
3. Israel (Adventure Women)
4. Italian Riviera (Adventures in Good Company)
5. Jordan (Damesly)
6. Mexico City (Wild Terrains)
7. Peru + Machu Picchu (Explorer Chick)
8. Portugal (Wild Terrains)
9. Scotland (Wild Women Adventures)
10. Thailand (Adventure Women)
Must successfully make a referral by September 1st, 2023 to earn a sweet trip to gift for Christmas.
Carlos Cymerman, adds, "One of my favorite trips to reward women is France; travel designed By Wild Terrains (7 days, traveling through Paris and Provence)! The Sweetest Christmas Trip to Gift!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com
