Cannabis Marketing Association Announces Winners of Inaugural CMA Sevens Awards
Launched in 2023, Cannabis Marketing Association’s Seven Awards aim to highlight and uplift successful marketing campaigns that are advancing the image of cannabis within the regulated industry.
The CMA Sevens award winners announced at the Cannabis Marketing Summit showcase the best-of practices for cannabis marketing, design, packaging and more.
We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners. Their dedication and ingenuity are paving the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for the industry.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA), a leading membership organization dedicated to education and best practices for industry marketers, announced the winners of the first-ever CMA Sevens Awards in a ceremony that recently took place at the Cannabis Marketing Summit in Denver.
— Lisa Buffo, founder and CEO of Cannabis Marketing Association
The CMA Sevens Awards recognize outstanding achievements in cannabis marketing and communications. By honoring these trailblazers, CMA aims to elevate the perception of cannabis and foster an authentic representation of the industry's resilience, adaptability and understanding of the plant and its consumers.
The winners of the inaugural CMA Sevens Awards are:
- Best Brand Identity Package - Gentleman Smugglers, PufCreativ
PufCreativ collaborated with the Gentlemen Smugglers to launch them as a social justice-driven brand in Massachusetts.
Honorable Mention: Millie’s
- Best Website - Rebel Spirit, PufCreativ
Rebel Spirit Cannabis Co. engaged PufCreativ to build a website that would support their national expansion efforts.
Honorable Mention: Las Vegas Chamber of Cannabis, Dope SEO
- Most Innovative Product or Design - Terpli
Terpli developed an AI Budtender for cannabis retailers, utilizing cannabis science and an enhanced e-commerce experience to guide customers towards better products and improve customer retention.
Honorable Mention: Budder Creative
- Best Live Event Marketing and Sponsorship - Clio Awards
The 2022 Clio Cannabis Awards celebrated and recognized top creativity in marketing and communications in the cannabis space.
- Best Overall Campaign - Veritas
Veritas launched their 4th Annual Ski + Snowboard Giveaway, partnering with renowned artists Birdcap and Yu Maeda to offer limited edition skis and snowboards as prizes.
Honorable Mention: Social Cannabis
- Best Packaging Design - Escape Artists
Escape Artists, the leading topicals brand in Colorado, embarked on a brand refresh that utilized design to differentiate themselves in the premium cannabis market.
Honorable Mention: Malek’s Premium Cannabis
- Best Use of PR - Durée & Company
Durée & Company developed a strategic PR campaign to position Cannabist as the go-to resource for medical marijuana patients in West Virginia.
- Best Programmatic Honorable Mention
The Clear™
- Best New Product Design Honorable Mention
WeedMart
To learn more about Cannabis Marketing Association and the annual Cannabis Marketing Summit, visit the official website at www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.
About Cannabis Marketing Association
Cannabis Marketing Association (CMA) is a national membership organization focused on education and best practices for industry marketers. CMA is the host of the annual Cannabis Marketing Summit, a national conference for cannabis brands and retailers focused on helping businesses drive revenue through marketing. CMA’s mission is to bring a positive perception to, and authentic understanding of, cannabis and its consumers around the world. CMA does this by supporting the professional growth of cannabis communications professionals by providing industry education, cultivating community, and establishing best practices. For more information about Cannabis Marketing Association or Cannabis Marketing Summit, visit www.TheCannabisMarketingAssociation.com.
