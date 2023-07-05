Mayor Bowser Celebrates the Topping Out of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health on the St. Elizabeths East Campus

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, project partners, healthcare providers, workers, and members of the community celebrated the topping out of the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health facility on the St. Elizabeths East Campus. The Mayor and guests signed the facility’s final steel beam in the hospital’s frame to mark a critical portion of the project completion and to celebrate the progress that has been made so far to deliver the first full-service hospital to DC in over 20 years.



“With today’s topping out, we are even closer to fulfilling a decades long vision – a promise to bring a new high quality hospital and health system East of the River,” said Mayor Bowser. “When we open Cedar Hill, this will be a facility that residents can trust, a hospital that is modern and financially stable. Today, I am grateful for all the workers, health care partners, and teams who are helping me keep this promise and delivering DC’s first new full-service hospital in over 20 years.”



Once the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health is completed it will be fully integrated with two new urgent care facilities, existing providers, and the George Washington University Hospital to establish a robust system of care for all District residents and in particular, communities East of the River. The $434.4 million full-service hospital will include 136-beds (with the ability to expand to 184 beds), a verified trauma center, adult and pediatric emergency departments, maternal health and delivery, an ambulatory pavilion for physician offices, clinics, a community space, a 500-car garage, and a helipad for emergency transports. The Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health is expected to be completed in 2025.



“Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health will provide a comprehensive network of care to serve all District residents, but more importantly it will ensure residents of Wards 7 and 8 have access to high quality care in their community,” said Kim Russo, Vice President of Universal Health Services and CEO of George Washington University Hospital. “Collectively, we have made substantial commitments to expanding economic opportunity on the east end of the city and collaborating with community partners to enhance health access, equity, and outcomes. Together, we are developing comprehensive services to improve health and wellness for the residents of this great city.”



The Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health will be integrated with two new urgent care centers in Wards 7 and 8. In October 2022, Mayor Bowser opened the Cedar Hill Urgent Care, GW Health. The $1.8 million full-service urgent care offers a wide range of comprehensive health services for community members living East of the Anacostia river.

“Having a new hospital with a trauma center in ward 8 will be a great benefit to our residents and the community,” said Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White. “I want to thank Mayor Bowser, Kim Russo and all of our partners and District staff for their work.”



“It will not be long before our newest hospital, the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health, opens its doors to patients. At that time, we will have taken a giant step in building a complete health care system on the East End of our city,” said Ward 7 Councilmember and Chair of the Committee on Hospital and Health Equity Vincent Gray. “None of what we’re achieving would have been possible without the hard work and cooperation of the people and organizations represented here today who worked cooperatively, overcame challenges and are putting in an extraordinary effort to deliver health equity as quickly as possible to District residents who have struggled and sacrificed for far too long.”



Practitioners, physicians, and academic medicine at the new medical center will be provided by the George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates and the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Children’s National Hospital pediatricians, nurses, and physician assistants will provide infant and pediatric care. There is expected to be 550 full time professionals hired for services and care coordination working in the hospital once it is completed in 2025.

“I am thrilled to see the Cedar Hill project progressing on-time to deliver high-quality, comprehensive healthcare services East of the River. Thank you to the UHS and District staff who are providing their expertise and hard work to make this state-of-the-art Center a reality,” said At-Large Councilmember and Chair of the Committee on Health Christina Henderson.



The event celebrated the biggest milestone since February 2022 when the Mayor was joined by dignitaries and community members for the hospital’s groundbreaking. The hospital project is being constructed by Turner-MCN Construction under the management of Universal Health Services and was designed by HOK-McKissack McKissack. The hospital is being constructed under a Project Labor and CBE Agreement. To date, the hospital has contracted for over $101 million in services with 27 local CBEs, including nearly $7 million from seven Ward 8 businesses.



“The energy and enthusiasm on the Cedar Hill jobsite and in the surrounding community is so powerful. It’s evident that this project will drastically change the lives of many by improving access to quality healthcare with a world-class facility that the residents deserve,” said Darien Grant, Vice President and General Manager of Turner’s Mid-Atlantic Office. “We are proud to play a vital role in improving the quality of health within our community.”



To learn more about the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health, visit newhospitals.dc.gov.



Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos