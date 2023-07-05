Mayor Bowser Activates Heat  Emergency Plan for Monday, June 26, 2023

(Washington, DC) – Due to the current temperatures and forecast of extreme heat, Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated the District’s Heat Emergency Plan for Monday, June 26. The Heat Emergency Plan will be activated on Monday, June 26 at 1:00 p.m. and will remain activated until conditions improve. There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 4:00 p.m. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds, gusting as high as 20 mph.

When the forecast of the temperature or heat index in the District is 95 degrees or higher, District Government, through the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA), implements the Heat Emergency Plan and activates cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat.

During a Heat Emergency activation, residents are urged to stay cool, check on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and to call the shelter hotline for unsheltered residents in need of free transportation to a cooling center.

Cooling Centers:

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Cooling Center at the Downtown Day Services Center located at 1313 New York Avenue NW is open Monday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Walk-in services are available to guests with no appointment required. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical and mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

For more information about services provided during a heat emergency, please visit heat.dc.gov or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions:

Help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather by:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

Low-Barrier Shelters:

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, June 26.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Living Life Alternatively (LGBTQ+) at 400 50th Street SE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women, DC General Building 9 at 1900 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Individuals and families seeking access to emergency shelter or services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311 at any time of the day or night.

Spray Parks and Indoor Pools:

District spray parks are open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., every day through Monday, September 4. To view a full list of spray parks and locations, visit dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks.

Starting today, Monday, June 26, all DPR outdoor pools are open six days a week, operating on individual summer schedules. To view a full list of outdoor pools and operating schedules, visit dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools

Fire Hydrant Safety:

Residents are reminded that the unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.