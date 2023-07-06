Angie Wong former Legacy PAC president and L Strategies partner sued for embezzlement and defamation in Georgia
Joshua Delano booking Angie Wong on RAV using the Legacy PAC brand. AFTER Wong was removed from the board.
Angie Wong , residing in Miami Florida , has been named defendant in a 1.4 million dollar lawsuit filed by Georgia attorney Jared Craig , a former prosecutor.
The relief sought in the Georgia case is $2k embezzlement, $30K fraud, $250K defamation, punitive damages at $1,410,000.00.”NEWNAN, GEORGIA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The litigation, L-Strategies, LLC v. Angie Wong (aka Angie Wong Sie Ying), has been filed with the Clerk of Superior Court, Coweta County, Georgia, Docket SUV2023000784 on June 30, 2023, 04:23 PM.
— Jared Craig attorney
Docket Source : Associated Press https://apnews.com/press-release/prcom/crime-corporate-crime-fd596d1fa58a7c193439e480f18f4a1e?fbclid=IwAR3WGmK3GeatThOPhmpuUJsmlmCFDDhJjzvgzn5WVMNQR9XuXhFpmhDbjrU
The lawsuit alleges embezzlement, defamation, fraudulent misrepresentation, and other claims.
The lawsuit alleges that Wong was a customer, through media booker Joshua Delano, to numerous conservative outlets where she used that business relationship to carry out one embezzlement scheme and attempt another. (Pages 2, 3 and 4 of docket)
Angie Wong is the former president of Legacy PAC,who after being voted off the board on May 30th , 2023 was replaced by Jared Craig as president of the political action committee. On July 2nd , 2023 Mark Finchem , who was Trump endorsed for his run at AZ Secretary of State , replaced Wong as partner with Stan Fitzgerald and Jared Craig in Legacy PAC.
https://fox5sandiego.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/642657626/mark-finchem-joins-legacy-pac-political-action-committee-as-a-new-partner-with-jared-craig-and-stan-fitzgerald/
Dr. Kelli Ward and Trump bundler (fundraiser) Martha Boneta Fain sit on the Legacy PAC advisory board.
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-kelli-ward-and-martha-boneta-fain-join-the-advisory-board-of-legacy-pac-a-partner-of-veterans-for-trump-301781587.html
Jared Craig is also the president of the Veterans for Trump Georgia state chapter and founding partner in L-Strategies consulting firm.
https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/638094595/attorney-jared-craig-to-replace-angie-wong-as-legacy-pac-president-amanda-emmons-joins-fundraising-team/
L-Strategies website : https://lstrategies.org/news/
From the Legacy PAC website : "Legacy PAC is here to hold the line and continue President Trump’s legacy with the next generation of conservative leaders" https://legacypac.org/
Lauren Boebert with Stan Fitzgerald founder of Legacy PAC June 19th , 2023