Angie Wong former Legacy PAC president and L Strategies partner sued for embezzlement and defamation in Georgia

Angie Wong Docket

Joshua Delano booking Angie Wong on RAV using the Legacy PAC brand. AFTER Wong was removed from the board.

Legacy PAC President Jared Craig with President Trump

Angie Wong , residing in Miami Florida , has been named defendant in a 1.4 million dollar lawsuit filed by Georgia attorney Jared Craig , a former prosecutor.

The relief sought in the Georgia case is $2k embezzlement, $30K fraud, $250K defamation, punitive damages at $1,410,000.00.”
— Jared Craig attorney
NEWNAN, GEORGIA, USA, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The litigation, L-Strategies, LLC v. Angie Wong (aka Angie Wong Sie Ying), has been filed with the Clerk of Superior Court, Coweta County, Georgia, Docket SUV2023000784 on June 30, 2023, 04:23 PM.

Docket Source : Associated Press https://apnews.com/press-release/prcom/crime-corporate-crime-fd596d1fa58a7c193439e480f18f4a1e?fbclid=IwAR3WGmK3GeatThOPhmpuUJsmlmCFDDhJjzvgzn5WVMNQR9XuXhFpmhDbjrU

The lawsuit alleges embezzlement, defamation, fraudulent misrepresentation, and other claims.
The lawsuit alleges that Wong was a customer, through media booker Joshua Delano, to numerous conservative outlets where she used that business relationship to carry out one embezzlement scheme and attempt another. (Pages 2, 3 and 4 of docket)

Angie Wong is the former president of Legacy PAC,who after being voted off the board on May 30th , 2023 was replaced by Jared Craig as president of the political action committee. On July 2nd , 2023 Mark Finchem , who was Trump endorsed for his run at AZ Secretary of State , replaced Wong as partner with Stan Fitzgerald and Jared Craig in Legacy PAC.

https://fox5sandiego.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/642657626/mark-finchem-joins-legacy-pac-political-action-committee-as-a-new-partner-with-jared-craig-and-stan-fitzgerald/

Dr. Kelli Ward and Trump bundler (fundraiser) Martha Boneta Fain sit on the Legacy PAC advisory board.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dr-kelli-ward-and-martha-boneta-fain-join-the-advisory-board-of-legacy-pac-a-partner-of-veterans-for-trump-301781587.html

Jared Craig is also the president of the Veterans for Trump Georgia state chapter and founding partner in L-Strategies consulting firm.

https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/638094595/attorney-jared-craig-to-replace-angie-wong-as-legacy-pac-president-amanda-emmons-joins-fundraising-team/

L-Strategies website : https://lstrategies.org/news/

From the Legacy PAC website : "Legacy PAC is here to hold the line and continue President Trump’s legacy with the next generation of conservative leaders" https://legacypac.org/

Stan Fitzgerald
Legacy PAC
+1 770-707-6291
Lauren Boebert with Stan Fitzgerald founder of Legacy PAC June 19th , 2023

