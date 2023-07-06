Social Strategy1 Appoints Cynthia Cunniff Vice President of Brand and Digital Media
Social Strategy1 welcomes industry veteran to drive strategic brand and digital media initiatives.
Cynthia is a highly accomplished marketing professional with a proven track record of success in developing and executing innovative brand and digital media strategies”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Strategy1, Inc., a leading social media marketing agency, today announced that Cynthia Cunniff has joined the company as Vice President of Brand and Digital Media. In this role, Cunniff will be responsible for leading clients’ brand and digital media strategy, as well as overseeing its creative and production teams.
— Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO
“We are thrilled to welcome Cynthia to the Social Strategy1 team,” said Dennis Stoutenburgh, CEO of Social Strategy1. “She is a highly accomplished marketing professional with a proven track record of success in developing and executing innovative brand and digital media strategies. We are confident that Cynthia will play a pivotal role in driving our continued growth and success.”
With over two decades of experience in the marketing and communications industry, Cynthia Cunniff brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of success to her new role. She has held senior positions on both the brand and agency sides of the business, with a focus on targeting audiences and delivering lead-generating events and content for prominent organizations such as IBM Global Markets, CrossBorder Solutions, and various brands through her work at renowned agencies including George P. Johnson, USMP (Omnicom), Jack Morton, and Publicis.
“The opportunity to work for a dynamic, adept, and passionately client-focused company heading into a limitless trajectory doesn’t happen often in a career” said Cunniff. “That, combined with the professionalism and high energy of the team, made joining SS1 an easy decision for me. SS1 clearly puts client success first, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be joining a team that prioritizes this at its core.”
Cunniff’s extensive experience in developing comprehensive brand strategies, leveraging digital media platforms, and creating engaging content will be instrumental in SS1’s efforts to provide innovative solutions and drive exceptional results for clients.
About Social Strategy1
Social Strategy1 works with leading large multi-national companies to startups across the medical aesthetics, professional services (accounting, legal), market research, real estate, consumer products, higher education and technology sectors. Client engagements are both B2C and B2B campaigns ranging from social listening and outbound social media engagements to large-scale, multi-year brand and creative development, customer acquisition, strategy insights, community management, customer care and reputation management campaigns.
For more information about Social Strategy1 and to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at www.socialstrategyone.com.
Dennis Stoutenburgh
Social Strategy1, Inc.
+1 214-986-8400
