Chip seal project could cause delays in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Motorists around Laramie may experience delays as a chip sealing project begins on Thursday, June 29th, weather permitting.

Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. This chip seal project is a continuation from last year in the same area.

Crews with Knife River will begin work on Wyoming Highway 230 at mile marker 2.5 and will end at mile marker 11.5

Drivers should be aware of potential delays as pilot cars operations will be in place. Also, be aware of fly rock and follow 30 MPH speed limit signs through construction zones to eliminate potential vehicle damage.

In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones. Project scheduling is dependent on weather conditions and material and equipment availability.