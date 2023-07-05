CASPER I-25 TRAFFIC TO SWITCH LANES JUNE 28 TO KICK OFF BRIDGE REPLACEMENT PROJECT

CASPER- Expect lane shifts, reduced speeds and other work throughout the rest of today (June 27) and tomorrow (June 28) on Interstate 25 through Casper as we get ready to shift northbound traffic onto the southbound lanes and begin the next big construction project on I-25 in Casper.

At 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, traffic, roughly between the area of McKinley and Poplar streets, will be reduced to one lane in each direction in the southbound lanes. You can expect to see flaggers at the ramps, pilot cars and other safety measures designed to make the initial crossover as safe as possible. Once traffic has been shifted, the speed limit through the area will be 45 mph.

The traffic shift comes as contractors get set to remove five bridges (F Street, two I-25 bridges over the North Platte River and two over Center Street). All five will be replaced starting with the removal of the F Street bridge over the river. The anticipated closure of F Street bridge is July 10, though this date could change.

The project replaces the aging bridge structures and includes new road surface between the interstate structures. The project covers 0.97 miles and is expected to take two years to complete. The estimated cost of the project is 57.6 million.