Multi-Property Lakefront Auction in Michigan

Lobdell Lake 14290 Darts Drive Exterior

Three property luxury waterfront auction! www.michiganluxuryauctions.com.

Check out all of our luxury properties being offered at auction at our website www.michiganluxuryauctions.com” — Jill Mazzola

FENTON, MI, GENESEE, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Once-in-a-Lifetime Multi-Property Waterfront Auction in Fenton/Linden, Michigan Offers a Variety of Desirable Properties

Mazzola & Company Real Estate is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime Multi-Property Luxury Waterfront Auction in Fenton/Linden, Michigan. This exceptional event will showcase three remarkable properties, providing prospective buyers with a range of exciting opportunities to enjoy lake life.

The auction will feature:

1. 12147 Torrey Road Fenton, MI: A charming residence nestled on Torrey Road, this property offers a cozy and inviting atmosphere, with a nicely updated kitchen, a spacious main living space, and an outdoor oasis with dockage for multiple watercraft, a shaded gazebo, and direct access to Lake Fenton.

2. 14290 Darts Drive: An executive lakefront home that embodies luxury and tranquility. Situated on Lake Fenton, this masterpiece boasts breathtaking views and a sprawling 2,500 square feet deck across multiple levels. With an updated kitchen, four bedrooms, and, a finished lower level with a living area and entertainment zone, this property is a true gem.

3. 16172 Crest Drive: An updated residence on two Lobdell Lake lots with a built-in swimming pool. This property offers a spacious layout with 2900 square feet of living area and a beautifully landscaped backyard with dockage on the lake. Enjoy the serene surroundings and create lasting memories in this exquisite home.

The Multi-Property Auction will take place through a competitive online marketplace, allowing interested buyers to engage in real-time bidding against other participants. Open houses will be held on July 23rd, 29th, and 30th, from 1-3 pm, providing an opportunity for attendees to explore each property and envision their potential. See all auction details at our website: www.michiganluxuryauctions.com.

According to Jill Mazzola, Broker/Owner of Mazzola & Company Real Estate: "This auction presents a once-in-a-lifetime chance to acquire extraordinary properties in the sought-after Fenton area. Whether you're looking for a charming residence, an executive lakefront home with a stunning deck, or a stylish and elegant property, this auction has something for every discerning buyer. Don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity to own your dream property at a bargain price."

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Mazzola & Company Real Estate for further information and to participate in the auction.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jill Mazzola

Broker/Owner

Phone: 517-246-3101

Email: info@mazzolarealestate.net

video promoting auction event