Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum Responds to GOP Special Session Set to Take Away Reproductive Freedom

July 5, 2023

Following Governor Reynolds’ call for a special session, the Democratic Leaders of the Iowa House and Senate released the following statements on Republican plans to end reproductive freedom in Iowa.  

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Pam Jochum of Dubuque:

“We knew this would happen. Republican extremists, led by Gov. Kim Reynolds, are rushing to take away Iowans’ established rights and personal freedoms. And they hope they can do it fast enough that Iowans won’t even notice.

Now is the time for Iowans to fight back against an extreme abortion ban that will cost women their lives as well as their freedom. Iowans see how abortion bans have caused heartbreak, complications, and death in other states. We won’t stand for it here.

This attack on reproductive healthcare is opposed by a large majority of Iowans. Senate Democrats will be fighting for that majority on the Senate floor next week, and we call on every Iowan to join us.”

