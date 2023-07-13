Hospitable.com Launches Unique Instant Book Feature for Direct Bookings, Thanks to Autohost Integration
Hospitable continues to innovate in the short-term rental management space by allowing direct booking hosts to enable Instant Bookings on their websites.
We’re thrilled to add another time-saving feature for short-term rental owners and property managers using our direct booking solution.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the launch of its direct booking solution, Hospitable, a leading short-term rental management automation software, is releasing a number of iterative improvements to its service offering.
— Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable
The latest of which is a new Instant Booking feature that allows hosts to instantly accept booking requests, as long as guests pass a stringent guest screening process powered by Autohost.
When guests create a booking request, Hospitable blocks those dates on any connected third-party OTAs, such as Airbnb, where the host also lists their property.
Guests will then upload a photo of their ID and a selfie. Autohost scans the ID with their machine learning algorithms looking for signs of alteration or fraud, as well as using their facial recognition system to determine whether the selfie matches the ID. Autohost further screens the reservation for common flags such as name mismatches, payment concerns, local 1-night stays, credit card declines, guests under 25, and guests on a blacklist.
Only verified guests will automatically be accepted, with the rest available for review at the host’s discretion.
Instant Book ensures hosts accept all qualified booking requests in a timely manner and cuts down on the time spent manually reviewing requests that can come in at any time of day.
Autohost's identity verification integration also helps Hospitable defend against chargebacks occurring from attempted fraud. This allows Hospitable to offer a unique direct booking solution not seen elsewhere in the industry that completely defends its hosts against chargebacks.
Instant Book is currently available as part of Hospitable’s Direct Premium solution, available in the USA and Australia. Using Hospitable’s Direct Premium product, hosts can build their own website with a number of customizable templates or insert the Hospitable booking widget into their existing website; each direct booking is then covered by guest screening, $5M worth of damage protection, and Hospitable acting as the Merchant of Record for payment processing.
Instant Book is also coming soon to Hospitable Direct Basic, available everywhere Stripe is available. With Direct Basic, one can use the direct website templates and booking widget, but guest vetting and damage protection are not included, and you need to connect your own Stripe account.
Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO and Founder of Hospitable, said, “We’re thrilled to add another time-saving feature for short-term rental owners and property managers using our direct booking solution. Autohost’s guest screening technology, coupled with this Instant Book functionality, allows hosts to accept more direct bookings via their website while still shielding themselves from risk.”
Adam Dicker, Head of Marketing at Autohost, added, “Our unique integration with Hospitable allows even more property managers and owners to benefit from our thorough verification process. Usually, our customers must have at least 25 properties to go through the setup process. With Hospitable Direct, anyone can build a direct booking website risk-free, go live in minutes, and start growing their business.”
About Hospitable
Hospitable gifts short-term rental hosts their valuable time back. Founded in 2016, Hospitable’s tools allow hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of hosting.
Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to automate their team notifications so they never miss a clean, and to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels.
Hospitable allows hosts to build their own direct booking website with guest vetting, $5M damage protection, and payment processing built-in. Hospitable also connects with popular 3rd party online travel agencies such as Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com.
About Autohost
Autohost is a guest-screening and automation platform designed for rapidly expanding hospitality companies.
Utilizing machine learning, AI, and behavioral checks, Autohost creates a scalable process to review guests and keep properties safe. The platform automates ID verifications, background and credit checks, security deposits, and a lot more, ultimately reducing chargebacks, enhancing guest experience, and enabling the acquisition of more units without increasing headcount.
