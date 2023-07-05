MyTown Health Partners and Cookeville Medical Clinic Expand to Baxter, TN

Baxter Medical Clinic Ribbon Cutting

MyTown Health Partners Expands Cookeville Medical Clinic with New Baxter Location, Enhancing Access to High-Quality Healthcare in Rural Tennessee

BAXTER, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MyTown Health Partners (“MTHP”), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners is thrilled to announce the expansion of its partner, Cookeville Medical Clinic, with the opening of its fifth location in Baxter, TN. Cookeville Medical Clinics have been at the forefront of providing comprehensive healthcare services to rural communities in Middle TN, including Sparta, Gainesboro, Crossville, and Cookeville. The addition of the Baxter location reinforces MyTown Health Partners' commitment to delivering access to high-quality and outcome-driven care to the residents of Middle TN.

With the opening of the new Baxter location, MyTown Health Partners and Cookeville Medical Clinic will bring primary healthcare services closer to the community, ensuring that residents have convenient access to the care they need. The Baxter clinic will serve a growing rural town of over 2,000 people, catering to their primary healthcare needs five days a week.

"The expansion of Cookeville Medical Clinic to Baxter demonstrates our dedication to equity and access to care, regardless of where someone lives," said Matt, CEO of MyTown Health Partners. "We understand the importance of providing comprehensive healthcare services to rural communities, and the new Baxter location allows us to meet the growing needs of residents in the area."

The Baxter clinic will offer a range of healthcare services, including preventive care, urgent and episodic care, chronic disease management, routine check-ups, vaccinations, and more. By bringing these services to Baxter, MyTown Health Partners aims to improve the overall health and well-being of the community and foster long-term relationships with patients based on trust and personalized care.

Navin Jain, Practice Administrator of Cookeville Medical Clinic stated, "The Baxter clinic will benefit patients in the community by serving a growing rural town of over 2,000 people. It will bring healthcare services five days a week to a town that is experiencing growth in both residents and job opportunities."

The new Baxter location further strengthens MyTown Health Partners' commitment to enhancing healthcare access in not only rural Tennessee, but medically underserved communities across the country. Through collaborative efforts with its partners, including Cookeville Medical Clinic, MyTown Health Partners continues to bridge gaps in care, address health disparities, and empower individuals to lead healthier lives.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MyTown Health Partners will identify and partner with leading rural and urban healthcare providers who wish to pursue a strategic partnership with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their local markets. By joining MTHP, physicians will continue to be able to focus on delivering excellent patient care to their communities while benefiting from collaboration with MyTown Health Partners’ resources, management team, and targeted investments.

If interested in learning more about a partnership with MyTown Health Partners, contact Steve Milosevski at smilosevski@mytownhealthpartners.com

ABOUT MY TOWN HEALTH PARTNERS

MyTown Health Partners is a growing network of mission driven healthcare providers that share a focus on delivering high quality, outcome driven care to medically underserved communities. For additional information on MyTown Health Partners, please visit www.mytownhealthpartners.com.

ABOUT WEBSTER EQUITY PARTNERS

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/

