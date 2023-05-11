MyTown Health Partners Announces New Alliance with Cookeville Medical Clinic

Cookeville Medical Clinic of Tennessee, Joins High-Quality Network of Rural and Urban Healthcare Providers

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTown Health Partners(“MTHP”), a comprehensive practice management services organization recently formed by Webster Equity Partners, has partnered with Cookeville Medical Clinic, a rural health provider with four locations in Tennessee. This leading healthcare management services organization represents leading specialists who focus on providing services to medically underserved populations throughout the United States. With the addition of Cookeville Medical Clinic and its rural health clinics in the communities of Cookeville, Sparta, Gainesboro, and Crossville, MyTown Health Partners has now grown to eight locations.

For more than two decades, Cookeville Medical Clinic has been providing families in central Tennessee with comprehensive and high-quality medical care. Under the leadership of Dr. Jain, the practice has grown to four locations. Services have expanded to include lab capabilities and imaging services, allowing clinicians to comprehensively evaluate and treat the patients they serve. Cookeville Medical Clinic employs 17 medical providers and more than 55 support staff.

“Cookeville Medical Clinic is pleased to partner with MyTown Health Partners. We are looking forward to working alongside their network and sharing best practices,” said Dr. Jain, Medical Director. “We serve our patients with compassion, strive for clinical excellence, and work to have a positive impact on the lives of people in our community. MyTown Health Partners aligns with our mission to provide the highest quality rural healthcare, and together we are creating a better future for our patients.”

MyTown Health Partners is bringing together national leaders in the rural and urban healthcare space with the common goal of providing accessible healthcare treatment to these medically underserved communities. The MTHP leadership team is led by Matthew Flynn, CEO. Flynn has spent more than 20 years in healthcare leadership and has assembled an experienced team of executives to scale this organization. Prior to MyTown Health Partners, Flynn served as COO and then President of Springstone, where he led the consistent growth in access to high-quality inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services.

“What makes MyTown Health Partners unique is that our team leads with a focus on the medically underserved community, whether it is rural, urban, or in areas affected by de-industrialization and hospital closures. Our quickly expanding platform provides clinicians and practice administrators with resources and a network of subject matter expertise to further support their efforts and allow them to focus on clinical care. This approach, together with targeted investments and administrative resources, will drive the expansion of the scale and scope of our partners’ practices enabling them to serve even more patients and further our mission,” said Matt Flynn, CEO of MyTown Health Partners. “Healthcare disparities are deeply rooted in economic, social, geographic, and healthcare workforce factors. These disparities, particularly in medically underserved communities, have historically limited access to high quality and outcome driven care that is close to where patients live.”

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, MyTown Health Partners will identify and partner with leading rural and urban healthcare providers who wish to pursue a strategic partnership with the capital resources and expertise to invest in their practice infrastructure and position them for continued growth in their local markets. By joining MTHP, physicians will continue to be able to focus on delivering excellent patient care to their communities while benefiting from collaboration with MyTown Health Partners’ resources, management team, and targeted investments.

If interested in learning more about a partnership with MyTown Health Partners, contact Steve Milosevski at smilosevski@mytownhealthpartners.com

ABOUT MY TOWN HEALTH PARTNERS

MyTown Health Partners is a growing network of mission driven healthcare providers that share a focus on delivering high quality, outcome driven care to medically underserved communities. For additional information on MyTown Health Partners, please visit www.mytownhealthpartners.com.

ABOUT WEBSTER EQUITY PARTNERS

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high-impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies, and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit https://websterequitypartners.com/